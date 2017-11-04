Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend

Edinson Cavani is not focused on becoming a legend after passing 100 Ligue 1 goals for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.
Uruguay international Cavani has flourished since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure from Parc des Princes, topping the scoring charts with 35 league strikes in 2016-17.
The striker looks set to reach a similar total this season with a double in the 5-0 thumping of Angers on Saturday putting him on 13 after 11 Ligue 1 outings this season – level with Radamel Falcao.
But Cavani assures he is more interested in team success than establishing himself as one of PSG's all-time greats.
"I try to give everything for my team. Football is like that. Today we are here, but after we don't know," said Cavani.
"I give the maximum. If things go well, I'm happy for myself, for the team, for the club, for the fans.
"But I don't play to be a legend. I play for pleasure, for the passion that I have as a football player.
"It's a nice evening because we came here to win and we leave with the three points after playing a big game. We earned the three points.
"We are happy, we have done a lot of important things today."
100 - Edinson Cavani has become the 5th quickest player to reach 100 goals in Ligue 1. Matador. pic.twitter.com/0GYFLRN2mO— OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 4, 2017
PSG were without Neymar against Angers, but Kylian Mbappe also scored twice and Julian Draxler added the other.
Head coach Unai Emery believes the form of his strikers will prove beneficial to everyone at the club.
"The most important thing for our strikers is to have opportunities to score. Afterwards, the ball goes in the net or not. But we know that our strikers will score if we have opportunities," said Emery.
"Cavani scored, Mbappe scored - the effectiveness of our strikers has improved. I think it's good for all our players, not just for offensive players. It's also good for those who control midfield and the ball, those who give the balls to the strikers."
|Jardim: I am not thinking about Monaco v PSG
|Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend
|Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola
|Wydad Casablanca 1 Al Ahly 0 (2-1 agg): El Karti clinches Champions League crown
|Bayern were superior to Dortmund, admits Bosz
|Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start
|Terry fractures metatarsal to leave Bruce fearing three-month lay-off
|Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool
|Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress
|It´s hard to believe Bayern would have this lead - Heynckes lauds Klassiker triumph
|I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future
|Robben can scarcely believe Bayern turnaround
|Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal
|Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Change in fortunes underlined as Bavarians extend Bundesliga le
|Simeone defends subbing Griezmann as Atletico star´s slump continues
|West Ham 1 Liverpool 4: Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers
|We need to win ugly - Clement eyes new style after latest defeat
|Spalletti dismisses Mourinho comparisons at Inter
|Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals
|Messi 600: The Opta numbers behind the Barcelona star´s latest milestone
|Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
|Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
|Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
|Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
|It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
|Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
|Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
|Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
|Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
|Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
|Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
|Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
|Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
|Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
|Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
|Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
|This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
|Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
|A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
|Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
|I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
|Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
|Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
|Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
|No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
|I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
|Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
|Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
|Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
|Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
|I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
|Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo
|Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
|Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
|English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
|Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
|Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
|Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
|Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
|Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
|Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
|Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
|Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
|Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
|Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
|Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
|Willock signs new Arsenal deal
|Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
|Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
|I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
|Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
|Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
|Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
|Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
|Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
|Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
|Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
|Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
|Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
|Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
|Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
|Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
|No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
|Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
|Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
|Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
|UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
|Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
|Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
|Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
|Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
|Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
|Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
|Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
|Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
|Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
|Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
|Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
|Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
|De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
|Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
|Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
|Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
|His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
|Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
|Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32