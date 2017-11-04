Related

Article

Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri

4 November 2017 15:53

Massimiliano Allegri expects Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala will return to form for Juventus after he addressed the players' recent struggles.

The Bianconeri have won four of their last five games in all competitions, but they are three points off the pace at the top of Serie A with unbeaten Napoli leading the way.

Star defender Alex Sandro started only two of the champions' five league matches in October, while Dybala - outstanding in the opening weeks of the campaign - has scored only once in all competitions since hitting a brace in September's Turin derby.

But Allegri has noted these problems and is seeking a reaction from the pair in the coming weeks, starting against pointless Benevento on Sunday.

"At this moment, Alex Sandro's performances are a little below par," the Juve coach told a pre-match news conference. "These things can happen, I spoke to him.

"Paulo Dybala had very little time in training after the last journey for international duty and hasn't looked sharp. After that, we should hopefully be able to focus more on fitness and training.

"I explained to [Dybala] that against Sporting on Tuesday he did well, but lacked some sharpness. I am sure he'll put in a good performance [against Benevento], but he's very young and not accustomed to these peaks and troughs."

Juve are celebrating their 120th anniversary and will wear a one-off classic kit this weekend, with Allegri determined that his side will mark the occasion with a win.

"We must put the right passion in to this game, as this is the 120th anniversary of the club and we cannot afford a mistake right now," he said.

On the challenge of facing basement side Benevento, Allegri added: "It's true Benevento haven't picked up a point yet, but that is precisely why the numbers are terrifying - we can't have the wrong attitude."

Sponsored links

Saturday 4 November

17:19 Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
16:26 Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
16:12 Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
15:53 Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
15:53 Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
15:28 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
15:11 This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
14:51 Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
14:16 A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
13:52 Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
13:35 I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
13:24 Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
12:48 Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
11:44 Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
11:07 No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
10:42 I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
07:34 Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
04:57 Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
03:50 Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
02:49 Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
00:46 I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
00:03 Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo

Friday 3 November

23:30 Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
23:30 Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
23:17 English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
23:08 Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
22:52 Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
22:02 Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
21:11 Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
20:52 Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
19:00 Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
18:35 Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
18:29 Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
18:10 Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
17:34 Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
17:31 Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
17:18 Willock signs new Arsenal deal
17:14 Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
16:55 Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
16:44 I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
16:12 Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
15:50 Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
15:18 Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
15:17 Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
15:03 Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
14:38 Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
14:20 Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
14:15 Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
14:08 Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
14:02 Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
13:43 Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
13:06 Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
12:58 Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
12:26 No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
12:05 Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
12:00 Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
11:58 Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
11:35 UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
11:19 Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
11:10 Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
11:00 Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
10:33 Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
10:00 Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
09:42 Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
09:00 Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
08:51 Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
08:38 Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
05:47 Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
05:00 Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
04:34 Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
03:21 De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
02:18 Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
02:17 Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
00:51 Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
00:38 His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
00:37 Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
00:18 Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32

Thursday 2 November

23:56 Wilshere happy at Arsenal despite England snub
23:34 I´ve been watching my funeral for a while! – Montella not feeling the heat
23:12 We can´t cave in like that – Unsworth slams Everton mentality
23:01 Arsenal 0 Red Star Belgrade 0: Gunners reach Europa League knockouts despite dour draw
22:28 Evra dismissed before kick-off after appearing to kick Marseille fan
21:56 Everton´s Martina taken to hospital with concussion
21:28 Nuri Sahin announces Turkey retirement
21:04 Lyon 3 Everton 0: Traore, Aouar and Depay send Toffees out of Europa League
21:00 AEK Athens 0 AC Milan 0: Montella´s men fail to progress after uninspiring stalemate
18:44 Aguero: No limit to what I can achieve at Manchester City
18:17 Argentina omit Higuain again as Perotti earns recall
17:33 Lloris a doubt for Arsenal clash with "adductor tear"
17:01 Leicester City tie Gray down to new four-year deal
16:30 Burnley boss Dyche weary as Everton links rumble on
16:27 Wilshere won´t get into England squad without Arsenal game time, says Southgate
16:21 Heynckes´ winning history key for Bayern - Lucio
15:41 Chelsea v Manchester United: Mourinho and Conte feud shows building pressure on ´big six´ bosses
15:38 Eder signs Inter extension
15:29 Young gets England recall as Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain miss out
15:21 United deserve more credit for Tottenham win - Mourinho
14:44 Mourinho insists Madrid court date no distraction for United
14:27 Martial joins N´Zonzi, Pavard in France squad
14:12 Abraham, Gomez, Loftus-Cheek get England call-ups
13:20 Highest win rate since 2013-14 - The Premier League´s flying Champions League start in Opta numbers
12:58 Ghoulam knee ligament tear confirmed by Napoli
12:20 Goretzka sustains stress fracture amid Barcelona reports
12:00 Chelsea v Manchester United: The stats behind a heavyweight clash
11:59 Lovren voted Liverpool Player of the Month after death threat
11:44 Sacked Grayson hoping for Sunderland resurgence
11:11 Modric backs Madrid to recover from slump
10:25 Courtois understands Matic sale despite midfield injuries
10:00 Chelsea v Manchester United: Taibi´s troubles, Mourinho´s debut and other memorable matches
09:36 Sanchez & Ozil keeping Wilshere out of Arsenal XI
09:00 Nine games, no wins, one goal - Mourinho´s dwindling away record against top six
08:25 Kane: Tottenham can beat anyone
02:39 Gremio 0 Barcelona 1 (3-1 agg): Two-time Libertadores champs reach final
02:20 Alli not surprised by Tottenham´s win over Real Madrid
02:14 Ronaldo: You can find all my goals on Google
01:46 Ramos: Madrid will put doubters in their place
00:44 Van Bronckhorst targets Europa League for out-of-form Feyenoord
00:31 Ronaldo defends Real Madrid form: It´s the ending that counts
00:28 Porto nullified Leipzig – Conceicao
00:25 ´Legend´ Aguero´s strike was timed to perfection, says Guardiola
00:24 Sevilla win was not about revenge - Banega
00:05 Sarri highlights Ghoulam injury as key to Napoli´s loss to City

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 11 +24 31
2 Internazionale 11 +14 29
3 Juventus 11 +23 28
4 Lazio 11 +19 28
5 Roma 10 +12 24

Facebook