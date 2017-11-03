Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win

Wolves cruised to a fifth win in six Championship matches to go four points clear at the top of the table after beating Fulham 2-0 at Molineux on Friday amid reported interest from Everton in manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno's home side were the better team throughout, but it was a couple of first-half set-pieces which really did the damage.

Barry Douglas was the man causing the problems, swinging in a corner after nine minutes which Romain Saiss – who missed the win over Norwich due to suspension – met with a powerful header to beat David Button.

Douglas was then crucial again 17 minutes later, whipping in another corner delivery for Leo Bonatini to nod his tenth goal of the league season into the net.

First half goals from Romain Saiss and @BonatiniOficial are enough for Wolves to secure three points at home to @FulhamFC. #WOLvFUL pic.twitter.com/OAllXcgdaG — Wolves (@Wolves) November 3, 2017

Bonatini almost added another in the second half as Wolves continued to look the better team, but it mattered little as they ultimately strolled to success, opening up a four-point gap ahead of Cardiff City, who travel to Bristol City on Saturday.

Wolves' good form has served to attract some unwanted attention, as former Valencia and Porto coach Nuno continues to be linked with Premier League side Everton, who are yet to appoint a new boss following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last month.