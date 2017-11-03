Willock signs new Arsenal deal

Joe Willock has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the club has announced.
The 18-year-old academy graduate has been rewarded with a new deal after forcing his way into the first team at the Emirates Stadium this season.
The midfielder has played five times in 2017-18, twice in the EFL Cup and three times in the Europa League, including Thursday's 0-0 draw with Red Star Belgrade.
"We would all like to congratulate Joe on his new deal, and look forward to his continued progress with the club," the Gunners said in a statement confirming the news.
We're looking forward to seeing more of this from @Joewillock on the first-team stage pic.twitter.com/pHOSw6bDGM— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 3, 2017
