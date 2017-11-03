Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal squad for the friendly matches with Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The Real Madrid star, who has scored only one goal in LaLiga this season, has been omitted by head coach Fernando Santos along with fellow experiences forwards Ricardo Quaresma and Nani.

Monaco forward Marcos Lopes leads a quartet of uncapped players called up, with Real Sociedad's Kevin Rodriguez, Lille's Edgar Ie and Braga's Ricardo Ferreira in to bolster Santos' defensive options.

Wolves' Ruben Neves, and Euro 2016 hero Eder are also included.

"We have a group of players we've called up to analyse," Santos told a news conference on Friday.

"These games are good for facing football from other continents, which we're not used to playing against.

"The squad is never closed. We have a wide range of options."

Portugal squad: Beto (Goztepe), Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Jose Sa (Porto); Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Kevin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad), Pepe (Besiktas), Luis Neto (Fenerbahce), Ricardo Ferreira (Braga), Edgar Ie (Lille), Ricardo Pereira (Braga), Joao Cancelo (Inter); Danilo (Porto), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Joao Mario (Inter), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City); Marcos Lopes (Monaco), Gelson Martins (Sporting CP), Bruma (RB Leipzig), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Andre Silva (AC Milan), Eder (Lille)