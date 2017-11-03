Related

Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United

3 November 2017 23:30

Antonio Conte wants his Chelsea players to suffer like he does after a defeat as they look to get back on track at home to Manchester United.

Former Italy boss Conte experienced a chastening reverse when he returned to his homeland on Tuesday, with Chelsea going down 3-0 Champions League at Roma.

These are setbacks that the 48-year-old admits he does not take well and defeat to United would leave the reigning Premier League champions seven points shy of Jose Mourinho's second-place side, while considerably darkening his mood.

"The way I suffer after a defeat is not for all, because I suffer, I suffer," Conte told reporters.

"Those knows me very well, they know I don't like to lose and that I needed a bit of time to digest this loss."

By the same token, using this anguish to fuel a response is something Conte finds to be a useful tool.

"Then, those who know me know that, after this, I start stronger with more hunger, more desire because I don't like to lose," he explained.

"I don't like the defeats. I try, also, to transfer my suffering to my players.

"Sometimes I am able to do this, to have a good answer. Sometimes it's a bit... you have to work with me to understand.

"If we are happy after a defeat, it means we are not so clear to understand and to suffer. It's right to suffer. After a defeat like that, you have to suffer if you have a good mentality.

"The most important thing then is to find quickly the best way to try to find a solution, to find the right strength to be prepared for another game. Manchester United is a really important game, a big game, a tough game."

Abject defending wholly at odds with the miserly backline that provided the backbone of Chelsea's title charge last season was a feature of their Roman ruination and unlikely to have gone down well with Conte, who was present at a players' meeting to survey the damage on Thursday.

However, he was happy to admit flaws in his own tactical planning hindered Chelsea in their home 3-3 draw against the Serie A opponents last month and insists he will continue to be this forthcoming.

"I like to think when I make a mistake, I speak with the press and tell [you]," he added.

"If you remember after the first game against Roma, it was my fault. That wasn't the first time, either.

"A lot of times I've put my face in front [for criticism]. But I'm ready to do this if the players put always great commitment. This is the case.

"For sure, I'm a coach who doesn't like to find excuses or alibis. Sometimes I prefer to put all the mistakes in my face. Also if the mistake is not mine... I prefer to put my face in front."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 10 +29 28
2 Manchester United 10 +19 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 +12 20
4 Chelsea 10 +8 19
5 Arsenal 10 +6 19
6 Liverpool 10 +1 16
7 Burnley 10 +0 16
8 Watford 10 -3 15
9 Newcastle United 10 +1 14
10 Southampton 10 -1 13
11 Leicester City 10 +0 12
12 Brighton & Hov… 10 -1 12
13 Huddersfield Town 10 -6 12
14 Stoke City 10 -9 11
15 West Bromwich … 10 -4 10
16 West Ham United 10 -9 9
17 Swansea City 10 -5 8
18 Everton 10 -13 8
19 AFC Bournemouth 10 -8 7
20 Crystal Palace 10 -17 4

