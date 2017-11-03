Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad

Adnan Januzaj and Radja Nainggolan have been named in the Belgium squad for this month's friendly matches against Mexico and Japan.

Nainggolan claimed he would take a break from international football when he was left out by head coach Roberto Martinez for September's World Cup qualifiers.

However, the Roma midfielder, who later insisted he had not made any permanent decision to retire from Belgium duty, has been handed a place in the 28-man squad for the upcoming matches.

Real Sociedad winger Januzaj, who last played for his country in November 2014, has been given a surprise recall despite injury problems restricting his involvement in LaLiga this term.

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen is one of eight defenders named on the list, despite having made only one appearance all season. Huddersfield Town's Laurent Depoitre has also been included but Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, who picked up an injury in the Champions League win over Real Madrid, is out.

Belgium face Mexico next Friday before taking on Japan four days later.

Squad in full:

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Anderlecht); Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham); Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Steven Defour (Burnley), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian); Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton), Divock Origi (Wolfsburg).