Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims

3 November 2017 09:42

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is to appear in court to answer accusations of tax fraud in Madrid later on Friday.

The 54-year-old was summoned at the end of September over allegations he defrauded Spanish tax authorities of €3.3million between 2011 and 2012, while he was head coach of Real Madrid.

When the charges were announced in June, Mourinho's representatives issued a statement denying he had been contacted by prosecutors and insisting his taxes had been paid in full.

United altered their pre-match media duties earlier this week due to the court hearing, which is scheduled for 10am local time in Pozuelo de Alcarcon.

Addressing the impending court case at a media briefing on Thursday, Mourinho said: "No [it has not been a distraction]. 

"It's just a change of normal training time because I want to be there and I can't be there in the morning so I have to change the timings."

