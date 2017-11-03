Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is to appear in court to answer accusations of tax fraud in Madrid later on Friday.

The 54-year-old was summoned at the end of September over allegations he defrauded Spanish tax authorities of €3.3million between 2011 and 2012, while he was head coach of Real Madrid.

When the charges were announced in June, Mourinho's representatives issued a statement denying he had been contacted by prosecutors and insisting his taxes had been paid in full.

United altered their pre-match media duties earlier this week due to the court hearing, which is scheduled for 10am local time in Pozuelo de Alcarcon.

Addressing the impending court case at a media briefing on Thursday, Mourinho said: "No [it has not been a distraction].

"It's just a change of normal training time because I want to be there and I can't be there in the morning so I have to change the timings."