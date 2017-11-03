Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery

Tim Cahill's injury compounded Melbourne City's misery as their 100 per cent record this season was ended by a 1-0 loss to Sydney FC, who remain unbeaten and are now top of the A-League.

Former Everton star Cahill limped off with an ankle injury in the first half of the contest at AAMI Park and is believed to have been sent for scans to assess the full extent of the damage.

The 37-year-old's injury will be a major concern for Australia ahead of their World Cup intercontinental play-off against Honduras, the first leg of which takes place next Friday.

City's frustrations were compounded when Luke Wilkshire volleyed home Michael Zullo's cross just shy of the hour to secure a win that sees Sydney, who are now 14 league matches unbeaten, leapfrog their opponents atop the table.

The hosts had responded well to Cahill's injury and Nick Fitzgerald felt he was fouled in the area by Jordy Buijs, before the same man struck just wide of the right post from 20 yards.

But Sydney had the lead when Wilkshire fired Zullo's delivery into the ground and watched the ball bounce into the top-left corner.

Ross McCormack failed to sort out his feet in time when Fitzgerald's low, fizzed cross needed just a touch as, despite pushing hard for the equaliser, Warren Joyce's side saw their unbeaten start to the campaign come to an end.