Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32

Lazio and Zenit were among the sides to join Arsenal in advancing from the Europa League group stage on Thursday.

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw by Red Star Belgrade at Emirates Stadium, but a point proved enough to secure progression with BATE Borisov going down 5-2 at Cologne.

The Gunners will have to wait to clinch top spot in Group H, but Lazio will go through from Group K as winners following a 1-0 victory over second-placed Nice.

Maxime Le Marchand's own goal in the second minute of stoppage time consigned the Ligue 1 side to defeat at Stadio Olimpico, but they remain two points clear of Zulte Waregem.

Alexander Kokorin cancelled out Nicklas Bendtner's penalty in the 93rd minute to book Zenit's place in the last 32 from Group L with a 1-1 draw against Rosenborg.

Steaua Bucharest's clash with Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Group G ended by the same scoreline, Florinel Coman pouncing on some shocking defending from the visitors to help send the Romanian side into the next round.

There was disappointment for Everton, Vardar and Maccabi Tel Aviv, who were all eliminated on Thursday.