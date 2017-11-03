Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware

Tottenham star Harry Kane warned team-mate Dele Alli he must keep his cool if Spurs are to win titles this season.

Alli inspired Tottenham's stunning 3-1 victory over Champions League titleholders Real Madrid with a brace on Wednesday, but the England international's temperament has proved problematic previously.

The 21-year-old attacker was forced to sit out Tottenham's opening three Champions League fixtures due to a European suspension picked up in a World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

And Kane wants Alli – who was involved in a heated tussle with Manchester United's Ashley Young in the Premier League last week – to remain calm as Tottenham eye silverware.

"Hopefully he stays calm and we'll have him for the rest of the campaign," Kane said.

"It hurt him he was banned for three games, as it would anyone. Especially missing big games - like Dortmund and Madrid.

"So you can see he was raring to go and what a performance from him. He was fantastic. He does it in the Premier League as well. One-v-one he can take players on. He's a good finisher, he gets into the box."

Tottenham are third in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Manchester City as they prepare to host lowly Crystal Palace on Sunday.