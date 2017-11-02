Related

Wilshere happy at Arsenal despite England snub

2 November 2017 23:56

Jack Wilshere is happy with his role at Arsenal despite being left out of the England squad amid limited minutes at Emirates Stadium.

Wilshere has made just one Premier League appearance this season but has drawn praise for his displays in the Europa League, the latest of which came in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Red Star Belgrade.

The midfielder had a shot cleared off the line by Damien Le Tallec as the Gunners pushed for a winner in the second half, but a point proved enough to send them through to the last 32.

Although he was overlooked by England boss Gareth Southgate for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil this month, Wilshere, whose contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season, is content with his position.

"I feel good. I'm trying to get in the team but there are good players here," he told BT Sport. "I'm happy with where I am. I'm enjoying my football and being back in an Arsenal shirt.

On the goalless draw with Red Star, Wilshere said: "At the start of the tournament, we knew we had the quality to get out of the group. If you can't win the game, don't lose it. We're not delighted with a point but we'll take it.

"In the first half, they were the better team. In the second half, we were better. We'll learn from this. We want to win the group.

"We'll have to be better when we go to Manchester City [in the Premier League on Sunday]. We'll go there full of confidence."

