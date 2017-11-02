Van Bronckhorst targets Europa League for out-of-form Feyenoord

An upbeat Giovanni van Bronckhorst has not abandoned hope of reaching the Europa League despite Feyenoord's failure to take a point from their four Champions League fixtures.

The Dutch champions were beaten 3-1 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, leaving them bottom of Group F with two matchdays remaining.

Feyenoord had looked a chance to break their 10-match losing run in the competition when Nicolai Jorgensen headed in the opener after 12 minutes.

But two quick-fire goals from Shakhtar and a third after half-time from Marlos left the visitors three points adrift of third-placed Napoli.

"We knew we needed a result to still have a chance to continue in Champions League," Van Bronckhorst said at his post-match news conference.

"But luckily for us Manchester City won in Napoli, so we still have a chance to continue in the Europa League.

"I see my team making steps forward every time. If you can play like this away at Shakhtar, then you are improving. It's only a shame we could not get a result from it."

40 - Brad Jones has the lowest save percentage of all 36 goalkeepers with at least two apps in the Champions League 2017-18 (40%). Unsafe. pic.twitter.com/bjx18kO2uj — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) November 1, 2017

While Van Bronckhorst felt Feyenoord created enough opportunities to earn a result, Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca was in no doubt over his side's worthiness as winners.

"We dominated and read the game very well. I think it's a great result," he said.

"Our team was calm and confident all the time, even when we conceded.

"Two wins against the champions of Netherlands will remain in our memory for a long time."