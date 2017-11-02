Nine games, no wins, one goal - Mourinho´s dwindling away record against top six

Much of Jose Mourinho's reputation as one of the finest managers in football history is built upon the notion that he is the man for the big occasion.
A serial trophy winner across spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, the Portuguese does not have to search too far for examples to back up this perception.
When he returned to Chelsea for the 2013-14 Premier League season, Mourinho insisted the Stamford Bridge club were in a rebuilding phase and that a title tilt was not realistic.
In the event, the Blues went far closer than their manager suggested was possible and bloodied the noses of that season's top two in the process, through wins home and away at Manchester City and Liverpool. Mourinho remained a man to be feared when the stakes were high.
The title returned to west London the following year before a shambolic campaign in its defence saw Mourinho sacked in December 2015.
Now approaching a year-and-a-half in charge at Old Trafford, the 54-year-old is in the hunt for major honours again but, as Manchester United prepare to travel to his old club Chelsea, something in Mourinho's big-game make-up seems to have changed.
NINE GAMES, NO WINS, ONE GOAL
United's masterful 2-0 victory against Chelsea on home soil last season arguably placed their boss Antonio Conte into a funk from which he is yet to fully emerge.
Mourinho also edged out in-form Tottenham last week but his record away from home against teams from the Premier League's top six is dismal over the recent past.
Across spells with Chelsea and United, his last nine matches away from home against fellow English heavyweights have not produced a single win. This is mainly down to the fact that Wayne Rooney's goal at White Hart Lane last May is the only onel a Mourinho side has scored in these matches.
1 - Man Utd's goal was the first scored by a Jose Mourinho side in eight away league games against the current PL top six. Awaited.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2017
MOURINHO'S FRUITLESS RUN ON THE ROAD
26/04/15 Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0
16/08/15 City 3 Chelsea 0
29/11/15 Spurs 0 Chelsea 0
17/10/16 Liverpool 0 United 0
23/10/16 Chelsea 4 United 0
27/04/17 City 0 United 0
07/05/17 Arsenal 2 United 0
14/05/17 Spurs 2 United 1
14/10/17 Liverpool 0 United 0
PARKING THE BUS?
Accusations that Mourinho adopts an overly defensive mindset on the road are nothing new. In April 2014, when he threw an almighty spanner in the works of Liverpool's title bid, then Reds boss Brendan Rodgers accused him of "parking two buses" at Anfield.
Despite limited attacking ambition, Chelsea won 2-0 against a team in prime form. By contrast, Mourinho came in for criticism when he left Merseyside with a goalless draw last month – Jurgen Klopp's suspect Liverpool backline barely tested during a dour stalemate.
FULL-TIME Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea. The Blues keep their title hopes alive after Ba & Willian secure a vital win #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/ZqrQSQAFNj— Premier League (@premierleague) 27 April 2014
Since their manager took charge at the start of last season, United average 15.4 shots per game in the Premier League.
But over the nine games we are examining, Mourinho's teams only managed eight shots on average per 90 minutes.
United face 9.6 shots per game under Mourinho, but this number goes up to 13.5 for the matches in question, while possession drops from 56.4 per cent to 42.9 per cent. Passing accuracy is also down from 84 per cent to 77.4 per cent.
Passes per game fall from 530.75 for United to 408.4 during Mourinho's past nine games against top-six opponents.
THE WHITE HART LANE EFFECT
In the match before the sample in question, Chelsea's title march in 2014-15 was interrupted by a New Years' Day barnstormer at Tottenham. The hosts eventually prevailed 5-3 in a thrilling contest.
Chelsea's 19 shots that day is higher than in any of Mourinho's subsequent top-six encounters, and the 53.8 per cent possession is only eclipsed once.
Only Manchester City – in an August 2015 3-0 win over Chelsea – are able to match Spurs' eight shots on target over this period.
City hit three beauties past Chelsea #onthisday two years ago! #mancity pic.twitter.com/S9TRkUmxP1— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2017
Last season's United games at Arsenal and Spurs can be held in mitigation, as Mourinho fielded weakened sides to prioritise the successful bid for Europa League glory.
But there can be little doubt some of the devil has deserted an overly pragmatic approach since the Tottenham thriller.
"We came to kill and, in 10 minutes, we destroyed," Mourinho said after his Chelsea routed Arsenal to ruin Arsene Wenger's 100th game in charge in March 2014.
With Conte's defence reeling from a 3-0 stuffing at Roma in midweek, the United boss' recently strained relationship with supporters could be eased by going all out to hurt Chelsea.
It is time for Mourinho to park pragmatism, not the bus, and fully restore his big-game credentials.
|Nine games, no wins, one goal - Mourinho´s dwindling away record against top six
|Kane: Tottenham can beat anyone
|Gremio 0 Barcelona 1 (3-1 agg): Two-time Libertadores champs reach final
|Alli not surprised by Tottenham´s win over Real Madrid
|Ronaldo: You can find all my goals on Google
|Ramos: Madrid will put doubters in their place
|Van Bronckhorst targets Europa League for out-of-form Feyenoord
|Ronaldo defends Real Madrid form: It´s the ending that counts
|Porto nullified Leipzig – Conceicao
|´Legend´ Aguero´s strike was timed to perfection, says Guardiola
|Sevilla win was not about revenge - Banega
|Sarri highlights Ghoulam injury as key to Napoli´s loss to City
|Bosz rues wasteful Dortmund after costly APOEL draw
|Spurs proved they can compete with the elite in Madrid upset, says proud Pochettino
|Zidane refutes Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk after Tottenham defeat
|Guardiola delighted with City win after surviving Napoli ´massacre´
|Schmelzer issues Dortmund rallying cry as last-16 hopes hang by a thread
|Aguero thankful after breaking Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|Klopp confirms Wijnaldum ankle injury in Maribor win
|Championship Review: Villa go fifth, Brentford streak continues
|Insigne: Loss to Man City unfair on Napoli
|Aguero 178: More lethal than Kane and Henry on Silva service
|Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years
|Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1: Marlos brace puts knockout stages within reach
|Porto 3 RB Leipzig 1: Conceicao´s men blow Group G wide open
|Borussia Dortmund 1 APOEL 1: Wasteful hosts close to elimination
|Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16
|Tottenham 3 Real Madrid 1: Alli double seals sensational Spurs´ last-16 spot
|Sevilla 2 Spartak Moscow 1: Lenglet and Banega complete revenge mission
|Liverpool 3 Maribor 0: Second-half treble breaks stubborn Slovenian resistance
|Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City´s record scorer
|Aguero 178: Guardiola´s tough love leaves City´s record man reaching for the stars
|Aguero breaks Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|McKinlay and Stockdale in caretaker charge at Sunderland
|Kane returns for Spurs v Real Madrid
|Besiktas 1 Monaco 1: Tosun penalty puts Turkish champions on brink of qualification
|Coleman unsure of Wales future ahead of ´the final that never was´
|Juventus to celebrate 120th birthday with special kit against Benevento
|Guardiola phone call convinced Jesus to join Manchester City
|United alter Chelsea preparations as Mourinho court date looms
|Barcelona hit by double injury blow
|Resurrecting Lemar deal unlikely - Wenger
|Wenger backs ´super fit´ Wilshere for England recall
|´Dynamite´ Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success, believes Klopp
|Dani Alves claims moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were close
|Today I would say it is a piece of s*** - Gabi eager to avoid Europa League
|Benzema desperate for France return ahead of World Cup
|Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Valverde backs Suarez to rediscover form
|Neville: Whoever sold Matic to United should be sacked by Chelsea
|Emery: Job not done for PSG despite last-16 spot
|Lanus 4 River Plate 2 (4-3 agg): Silva penalty seals incredible comeback
|Columbus Crew 4 New York City 1: Hosts poised to advance in MLS play-offs
|Neymar dresses as Joker for Halloween
|Allegri laments Juve´s failure to secure qualification
|Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw
|Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
|Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
|Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
|Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
|A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
|Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
|Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
|Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
|Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
|´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
|Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh