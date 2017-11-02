Related

´Legend´ Aguero´s strike was timed to perfection, says Guardiola

2 November 2017 00:25

Pep Guardiola described his delight at seeing Manchester City "legend" Sergio Aguero break the club's all-time goalscoring record against Napoli on Wednesday.

Aguero's 178th City goal surpassed Eric Brook's tally, with his strike crucial at San Paolo - handing City a 3-2 lead after they had seen their lead pegged back by the Serie A leaders.

And Guardiola believed this was the perfect stage for the Argentina international to get his landmark goal, giving City the platform to claim a 4-2 win that secures their Champions League progression.

"It's a good place to break that record," the manager told BT Sport. "On the biggest stage, in the Champions League, at 3-2, it's so important, it's amazing.

"It's part of the history - a legend of that club. For Manchester City, it's amazing to have this player as part of our history."

While City are now through to the last 16, Guardiola wants his side to keep pushing and retain top spot in both their group and the Premier League.

"We are so happy," he added. "Now we have to try to finish first and we can focus on the Premier League. It's so important to win in Italy, against Napoli, the leaders in Serie A.

"I want to fight with my players until the end."

