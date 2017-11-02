Everton´s Martina taken to hospital with concussion

Everton have confirmed that defender Cuco Martina has been taken to hospital to be "observed overnight" after landing on his back in a nasty fall during Thursday's 3-0 defeat to Lyon.

The defender went up for an aerial challenge with Lyon's Maxwell Cornet in the first half and came off worse, landing awkwardly on his back.

He received treatment on the pitch for seven minutes and was eventually carried off on a stretcher and in a neck brace.

Interim manager David Unsworth said in his post-match press conference that Martina was concussed and sent to hospital for scans.

DU: "Cuco was concussed & complaining of pains down his neck. He's gone straight to hospital for X-rays & scans. We wish him all the best." — Everton (@Everton) November 2, 2017

Martina's injury compounded a bad day for Everton, as the 3-0 loss confirmed their elimination from the Europa League.