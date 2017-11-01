Related

Article

Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw

1 November 2017 02:06

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde felt his team took a "step forward", but he lamented their 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in the Champions League.

The LaLiga leaders failed to score in a Champions League group-stage match for the first time since 2012 as they were held in Greece on Tuesday.

Despite the result, Barcelona retained a three-point lead atop Group D after Juventus drew with Sporting CP.

Valverde praised his players for their efforts despite not getting the result they wanted.

"We were lacking a goal. We tried to get closer to their area on the basis of longer possession," he said.

"But they did a great job in defence and tried to hit us on the counter-attack, spurred on by their fans.

"You could see what amazing people there are here. We wanted to secure qualification but we failed.

"It was still a step forward, but not the one we wanted. The players emptied their tanks out there."

The clash marked a return to his former club for Valverde, who coached Olympiacos in two stints in 2008-09 and 2010-12.

Despite being on the opposite side of the fanatical Olympiacos support, Valverde praised the fans.

"The answer to everything is how well our opponents played. They stuck tight together as a unit. We were up against an opponent that did their job well from start to finish," he said.

"I always had this atmosphere in my favour and today it was against me. I know what the Champions League means to these fans because I've experienced it myself many times.

"It may have come as a surprise to people coming from Barcelona, even though everyone knows how intense Greek football support can be. It was extraordinary. Really nice."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 1 November

02:22 Allegri laments Juve´s failure to secure qualification
02:06 Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw
01:22 Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
01:17 Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
00:50 Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
00:45 Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
00:40 A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
00:31 Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
00:29 Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
00:21 Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
00:16 Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
00:13 ´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
00:09 Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes

Tuesday 31 October

23:45 Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
23:41 Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
23:35 Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
23:30 Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
23:27 Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
23:08 Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
22:47 Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
22:45 Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
22:45 Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
22:43 Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
22:42 Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
22:39 Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
22:39 Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
22:38 Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
21:28 Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
21:01 Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
20:46 Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
20:24 McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
19:46 Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
19:22 Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
19:15 Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
18:49 AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
18:22 Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
18:13 Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
18:11 Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
16:54 Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
16:26 Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
16:14 Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
16:10 Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
15:47 Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
14:31 Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
14:08 Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
13:24 Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
13:09 Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
12:31 ´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
11:43 Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
11:24 Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
10:38 Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
10:11 Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
09:44 Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
09:00 Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:12 Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
07:01 Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
04:35 MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
03:42 Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
02:04 Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
01:37 Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
00:38 In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
00:33 Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
00:20 Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
00:00 Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh

Monday 30 October

23:46 Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
22:56 Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
22:46 Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
21:40 Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
20:49 Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
19:33 Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
18:27 Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
17:24 Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
17:16 I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
16:39 Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
15:20 Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
14:38 Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
13:09 Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
12:36 Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
12:05 Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
11:52 England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
11:17 I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
10:24 Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
09:25 Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
06:50 Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
04:48 Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
03:47 Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
03:39 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
03:24 He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
02:02 Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
00:00 Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 10 +25 28
2 Valencia 10 +16 24
3 Real Madrid 10 +10 20
4 Atlético Madrid 10 +9 20
5 Sevilla 10 +2 19

Facebook