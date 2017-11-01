Tottenham 3 Real Madrid 1: Alli double seals sensational Spurs´ last-16 spot

Tottenham qualified for the Champions League knockout phase with a stunning 3-1 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Two goals from Dele Alli and one from Christian Eriksen gave Mauricio Pochettino's side a fully deserved triumph at Wembley over the holders, who were well short of their best and looked vulnerable to every Spurs counter-attack.
These two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu two weeks ago and there was little to separate them in a lively first half, until Alli steered in a Kieran Trippier cross.
England international Alli, who made his MK Dons debut in the FA Cup first round almost five years ago to the day, doubled his side's lead just after the break with a deflected strike to leave the visitors stunned.
It got worse for Madrid less than 10 minutes later when Eriksen finished after a pass from the returning Harry Kane, and although Cristiano Ronaldo struck a consolation goal, there was little else to smile about for the Spanish and European champions.
The win guarantees a last-16 spot for Spurs and leaves Zinedine Zidane facing a mini-crisis at Madrid, who have now lost two games in a row and are eight points adrift of Barcelona in LaLiga.
2 - Dele Alli is the third English player to score a brace against Real Madrid in #UCL, after David Beckham and Steven Gerrard. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/GohxEwTxhX— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 1, 2017
There was a clear respect between the teams as neither seemed prepared to commit men to the attack early on, with Spurs coming closest through two ambitious chipped efforts from Kane and Harry Winks that Kiko Casilla caught easily.
The home side's high pressing looked to have unsettled Madrid, although Pochettino was dealt a blow in the 24th minute when Toby Alderweireld had to go off with what looked to be a thigh muscle problem.
However, just three minutes later, they had Wembley on its feet. Tripper sent in a first-time cross from the right and Alli stole in front of Nacho to prod the ball into the net from six yards.
Trippier looked to be fractionally offside when found smartly by Winks and any Madrid frustrations grew when Hugo Lloris made three good saves to deny Casemiro and Ronaldo twice.
The half finished in end-to-end fashion, Sergio Ramos blocking a Kane effort, Lloris stopping a Karim Benzema half-volley and Alli seeing penalty appeals waved away after a tussle with Casemiro.
But Alli had better luck 11 minutes into the second half. Having skipped past the challenge of Casemiro, his shot from 18 yards took a big deflection off Ramos and nestled into the net past the wrong-footed Casilla.
Nine minutes later, Spurs had their third. A blistering counter-attack started by Alli saw Kane send Eriksen clean through on goal and he made no mistake with a low left-foot finish past Casilla.
Madrid had not failed to score in a group game since October 2015 and they did find a consolation, with Ronaldo firing home from close range after a scramble in the Spurs box, but it did little to take the gloss off one of the London club's most famous wins in their modern history.
1 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored at Wembley for the first time ever (four competitive games - excluding penalty shootouts). Solace. pic.twitter.com/pRPV0w3GnX— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 1, 2017
KEY OPTA STATS
- Tottenham have inflicted Real Madrid’s first loss in the Champions League group stage since October 2012, ending a 30 game unbeaten run.
- In fact, this is Real Madrid’s biggest margin of defeat in a Champions League group game since November 2008, losing 2-0 against Juventus.
- Tottenham have finally defeated Real Madrid at their sixth attempt after losing three and drawing two of the previous five.
- Spurs are still yet to keep a clean sheet in European competition at Wembley, conceding eight goals in six games.
- Dele Alli has scored four goals in his last four games for Spurs; one more than he managed in his first nine this season.
- Kieran Trippier has recorded 13 assists in all competitions in 2017; six more than any other Premier Leaguer defender.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 goals v Tottenham in all comps, more than against any other English side.
|Bosz rues wasteful Dortmund after costly APOEL draw
|Spurs proved they can compete with the elite in Madrid upset, says proud Pochettino
|Zidane refutes Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk after Tottenham defeat
|Guardiola delighted with City win after surviving Napoli ´massacre´
|Schmelzer issues Dortmund rallying cry as last-16 hopes hang by a thread
|Aguero thankful after breaking Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|Klopp confirms Wijnaldum ankle injury in Maribor win
|Championship Review: Villa go fifth, Brentford streak continues
|Insigne: Loss to Man City unfair on Napoli
|Aguero 178: More lethal than Kane and Henry on Silva service
|Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years
|Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1: Marlos brace puts knockout stages within reach
|Porto 3 RB Leipzig 1: Conceicao´s men blow Group G wide open
|Borussia Dortmund 1 APOEL 1: Wasteful hosts close to elimination
|Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16
|Tottenham 3 Real Madrid 1: Alli double seals sensational Spurs´ last-16 spot
|Sevilla 2 Spartak Moscow 1: Lenglet and Banega complete revenge mission
|Liverpool 3 Maribor 0: Second-half treble breaks stubborn Slovenian resistance
|Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City´s record scorer
|Aguero 178: Guardiola´s tough love leaves City´s record man reaching for the stars
|Aguero breaks Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|McKinlay and Stockdale in caretaker charge at Sunderland
|Kane returns for Spurs v Real Madrid
|Besiktas 1 Monaco 1: Tosun penalty puts Turkish champions on brink of qualification
|Coleman unsure of Wales future ahead of ´the final that never was´
|Juventus to celebrate 120th birthday with special kit against Benevento
|Guardiola phone call convinced Jesus to join Manchester City
|United alter Chelsea preparations as Mourinho court date looms
|Barcelona hit by double injury blow
|Resurrecting Lemar deal unlikely - Wenger
|Wenger backs ´super fit´ Wilshere for England recall
|´Dynamite´ Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success, believes Klopp
|Dani Alves claims moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were close
|Today I would say it is a piece of s*** - Gabi eager to avoid Europa League
|Benzema desperate for France return ahead of World Cup
|Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Valverde backs Suarez to rediscover form
|Neville: Whoever sold Matic to United should be sacked by Chelsea
|Emery: Job not done for PSG despite last-16 spot
|Lanus 4 River Plate 2 (4-3 agg): Silva penalty seals incredible comeback
|Columbus Crew 4 New York City 1: Hosts poised to advance in MLS play-offs
|Neymar dresses as Joker for Halloween
|Allegri laments Juve´s failure to secure qualification
|Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw
|Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
|Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
|Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
|Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
|A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
|Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
|Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
|Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
|Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
|´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
|Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh