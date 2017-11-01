Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years

Real Madrid's 3-1 loss to Tottenham at Wembley was their heaviest Champions League group-stage defeat in nine years.

Two goals from Dele Alli and a Christian Eriksen strike secured a famous win for Spurs and sent them into the knockout phase.

For the holders, it was their biggest defeat at this stage of the competiton since a 2-0 loss to Juventus in November 2008.

It was also their first loss in the group stage since a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in October 2012.

Zinedine Zidane's side, who lost 2-1 to Girona in LaLiga at the weekend, have now suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions for the first time since January, when they were beaten by Sevilla in the league and Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey..