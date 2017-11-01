Porto 3 RB Leipzig 1: Conceicao´s men blow Group G wide open

Danilo Pereira's first Champions League goal helped secure a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig that leaves Porto well placed to qualify for the competition's knock-out stage.
The Primeira Liga runners-up of 2016-17 went into the game in third place in Group G, one point behind their opponents, and they took an early lead when Hector Herrera scored from close range after 13 minutes.
Leipzig edged the first encounter between the two teams 3-2 and they confidently battled their way back into the game before Timo Werner, on as a second-half substitute, scored his first Champions League goal to level the scores early in the second half.
But Danilo's diving header and Maxi Pereira's stoppage-time strike killed off Leipzig's resistance and Porto emerged as worthy winners, leaving the German side with the daunting prospect of needing to take points from both their remaining games – away at Monaco and at home to runaway group leaders Besiktas.
Porto's task is similarly difficult, but they will go into their next game at Besiktas knowing a victory could make sure of their place in the last 16.
Final de Jogo / End of the match / Final del Partido— FC Porto (@FCPorto) November 1, 2017
13' [1-0] Herrera
48' [1-1] Werner
61' [2-1] Danilo
93' [3-1] Maxi ⚽#FCPRBL #UCL pic.twitter.com/buQGvwObeZ
Home forward Moussa Marega went down clutching his hamstring following an early challenge and after 12 minutes, having sprinted to win Porto a corner, he limped out of the game.
Moments later Porto took the lead when a deep corner was headed back into the box and Danilo poked the ball out of the melee to Herrera, whose low shot found the bottom right corner of the net despite Peter Gulacsi getting a hand to it.
Vincent Aboubakar almost doubled their lead four minutes later when he chased down a loose ball and forced a desperate save from Gulacsi with a close-range shot.
At the other end, Jose Sa made a fingertip save in the top corner from Bruma's audacious 25-yard free-kick, before Leipzig's Emil Forsberg had a tap-in ruled out for offside against Jean-Kevin Augustin.
Within three minutes of the second half, Marcel Sabitzer split the Porto defence with a bouncing pass that Werner latched onto and took a touch before launching the ball high over Sa and into the far corner of the net.
The goal lit a fire under Porto's attack but they struggled to penetrate a packed Leipzig defence until Danilo headed narrowly over the crossbar after an hour.
One minute later Danilo was presented with another chance when Alex Telles floated a long free-kick into the penalty area, and the Guinea-Bissau-born midfielder scored with a diving header into the right corner of the net.
61' GOAL! / GOAL! / GOAL!— FC Porto (@FCPorto) November 1, 2017
FC Porto 2-1 RB Leipzig#FCPorto #FCPRBL #UCL pic.twitter.com/fEUeVE4y8H
Sabitzer flashed a shot across the face of Sa's goal after good work by Forsberg but Porto absorbed what little pressure Leipzig applied in the closing stages and, aside from the early injury to Marega, coach Sergio Conceicao was given little to complain about.
Maxi Pereira added some late gloss to the win when he raced clear of Leipzig's defence in stoppage time after Aboubakar did well to put him through, the 33-year-old making no mistake with the finish, slotting the ball low into the corner of the net to seal an important victory.
|Bosz rues wasteful Dortmund after costly APOEL draw
|Spurs proved they can compete with the elite in Madrid upset, says proud Pochettino
|Zidane refutes Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk after Tottenham defeat
|Guardiola delighted with City win after surviving Napoli ´massacre´
|Schmelzer issues Dortmund rallying cry as last-16 hopes hang by a thread
|Aguero thankful after breaking Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|Klopp confirms Wijnaldum ankle injury in Maribor win
|Championship Review: Villa go fifth, Brentford streak continues
|Insigne: Loss to Man City unfair on Napoli
|Aguero 178: More lethal than Kane and Henry on Silva service
|Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years
|Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1: Marlos brace puts knockout stages within reach
|Porto 3 RB Leipzig 1: Conceicao´s men blow Group G wide open
|Borussia Dortmund 1 APOEL 1: Wasteful hosts close to elimination
|Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16
|Tottenham 3 Real Madrid 1: Alli double seals sensational Spurs´ last-16 spot
|Sevilla 2 Spartak Moscow 1: Lenglet and Banega complete revenge mission
|Liverpool 3 Maribor 0: Second-half treble breaks stubborn Slovenian resistance
|Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City´s record scorer
|Aguero 178: Guardiola´s tough love leaves City´s record man reaching for the stars
|Aguero breaks Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|McKinlay and Stockdale in caretaker charge at Sunderland
|Kane returns for Spurs v Real Madrid
|Besiktas 1 Monaco 1: Tosun penalty puts Turkish champions on brink of qualification
|Coleman unsure of Wales future ahead of ´the final that never was´
|Juventus to celebrate 120th birthday with special kit against Benevento
|Guardiola phone call convinced Jesus to join Manchester City
|United alter Chelsea preparations as Mourinho court date looms
|Barcelona hit by double injury blow
|Resurrecting Lemar deal unlikely - Wenger
|Wenger backs ´super fit´ Wilshere for England recall
|´Dynamite´ Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success, believes Klopp
|Dani Alves claims moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were close
|Today I would say it is a piece of s*** - Gabi eager to avoid Europa League
|Benzema desperate for France return ahead of World Cup
|Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Valverde backs Suarez to rediscover form
|Neville: Whoever sold Matic to United should be sacked by Chelsea
|Emery: Job not done for PSG despite last-16 spot
|Lanus 4 River Plate 2 (4-3 agg): Silva penalty seals incredible comeback
|Columbus Crew 4 New York City 1: Hosts poised to advance in MLS play-offs
|Neymar dresses as Joker for Halloween
|Allegri laments Juve´s failure to secure qualification
|Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw
|Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
|Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
|Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
|Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
|A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
|Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
|Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
|Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
|Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
|´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
|Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh