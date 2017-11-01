Article

Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16

1 November 2017 22:44

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City's all-time record goalscorer and fired Pep Guardiola's side into the knockout stages of the Champions League as they claimed a thrilling 4-2 win at Napoli.

The Premier League leaders progress with two games to spare in Group F after making it four victories out of four at Stadio San Paolo.

As in their 2-1 victory in Manchester two weeks ago, Pep Guardiola's men were made to work hard for the points and Napoli drew first blood on this occasion thanks to Lorenzo Insigne's wonderfully crafted opener after 21 minutes.

Seemingly relieved by the Serie A table-toppers halting an assault that lasted for most of the first half hour, City centre-backs Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones converted set-piece routines either side of half-time to turn the game around.

Jorginho made it two apiece from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute but Leroy Sane, culpable for his foul on Raul Albiol, drove a counter-attack that allowed Aguero to score his 178th City goal and end Eric Brook's 79-year stay at the top of the club's scoring charts.

Napoli flagged from that point and, after substitute Bernardo Silva wasted a pair of good openings, Raheem Sterling gleefully added a fourth.

Maurizio Sarri can feel aggrieved to have taken nothing from two pulsating encounters with City and his Napoli now face a must-win clash with Shakhtar Donetsk next time out to preserve their interest in the competition.

As in the initial meeting in Manchester, events unfolded at a brisk pace from the opening whistle but it was City – smothered by the Napoli press – who found themselves on the back foot on this occasion.

The opening goal had been on the cards for some time when it arrived, with Mertens' delightful flicked return pass finding a finish to match from Insigne.

City crafted their first clear opening after the half hour when Aguero's clever lay-off to Kevin De Bruyne launched a break that ended with the Argentina striker's low effort deflecting narrowly wide.

It was another, less-likely Argentinian, who brought the Premier League leaders level in the 34th minute

De Bruyne took a quick short corner to Ilkay Gundogan and the Germany midfielder flighted an excellent left-footed cross for Otamendi to rise and nod home.

Otamendi made a nuisance of himself at the far post once more five minutes later, with the ball looping up for Stones to head against the bar.

City were firmly in the ascendancy by the time half-time arrived and a minute into the second half Sterling continued a menacing display by bursting through a trio of challenges before Albiol made a desperate block.

Napoli cleared the resulting corner behind but conceded from City's second attempt as Stones powered in Sane's outswinger via the underside of the crossbar.

The hosts almost spectacularly levelled in the 55th minute – Marek Hamsik denied his own moment of history when a thundering drive that would have levelled Diego Maradona's all-time Napoli scoring record cannoned back off the bar.

Referee Felix Brych pointed to the spot when City failed to clear a corner after the hour and Albiol went down under a challenge from Sane, despite contact appearing minimal.

Ederson saved a spot-kick from Mertens in Manchester but Jorginho stepped up to calmly send him the wrong way.

The City goalkeeper had no greater right to save from Jose Callejon when the defensive line in front of him disintegrated in the 68th minute but he spread himself to tip behind.

Again, a corner proved pivotal, but this time because City sprung forward via the electric Sane on the break.

Aguero collected the loose ball when the Germany winger was tackled, spied Sterling to his right but elected to go it alone and thump beyond Pepe Reina to bring up his landmark.   

It was also a goal to finally crumble Napoli's resolve and they looked a beaten side before Sterling made sure on the end of a typically impeccable De Bruyne pass.

 

KEY OPTA STATS

- Manchester City extended their unbeaten streak to 22 games in all competitions, their best-ever run without defeat (W18 D4).
- In this game, City found themselves behind for the first time since August 26th (v Bournemouth) in any competition.
- The game saw Napoli lose a home game in the Champions League to an English side for the first time ever (W3).
- Dries Mertens has been directly involved in 16 goals in 17 games for Napoli this season in all comps (12 goals, 4 assists).
- Nicolas Otamendi has netted two goals in his last three games for Man City in all comps, as many as in his previous 93.
- Leroy Sane has been directly involved in eight goals in his last six games for City in all competitions (3 goals, 5 assists).

- No Manchester City player has scored more Champions League goals this season than John Stones (3, level with Raheem Sterling).

Sponsored links

Thursday 2 November

00:31 Ronaldo defends Real Madrid form: It´s the ending that counts
00:28 Porto nullified Leipzig – Conceicao
00:25 ´Legend´ Aguero´s strike was timed to perfection, says Guardiola
00:24 Sevilla win was not about revenge - Banega
00:05 Sarri highlights Ghoulam injury as key to Napoli´s loss to City

Wednesday 1 November

23:58 Bosz rues wasteful Dortmund after costly APOEL draw
23:50 Spurs proved they can compete with the elite in Madrid upset, says proud Pochettino
23:50 Zidane refutes Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk after Tottenham defeat
23:46 Guardiola delighted with City win after surviving Napoli ´massacre´
23:42 Schmelzer issues Dortmund rallying cry as last-16 hopes hang by a thread
23:41 Aguero thankful after breaking Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
23:41 Klopp confirms Wijnaldum ankle injury in Maribor win
23:40 Championship Review: Villa go fifth, Brentford streak continues
23:27 Insigne: Loss to Man City unfair on Napoli
23:26 Aguero 178: More lethal than Kane and Henry on Silva service
23:02 Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years
22:55 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1: Marlos brace puts knockout stages within reach
22:50 Porto 3 RB Leipzig 1: Conceicao´s men blow Group G wide open
22:46 Borussia Dortmund 1 APOEL 1: Wasteful hosts close to elimination
22:44 Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16
22:41 Tottenham 3 Real Madrid 1: Alli double seals sensational Spurs´ last-16 spot
22:38 Sevilla 2 Spartak Moscow 1: Lenglet and Banega complete revenge mission
22:38 Liverpool 3 Maribor 0: Second-half treble breaks stubborn Slovenian resistance
22:24 Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City´s record scorer
22:21 Aguero 178: Guardiola´s tough love leaves City´s record man reaching for the stars
22:16 Aguero breaks Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
20:28 McKinlay and Stockdale in caretaker charge at Sunderland
20:00 Kane returns for Spurs v Real Madrid
19:55 Besiktas 1 Monaco 1: Tosun penalty puts Turkish champions on brink of qualification
18:21 Coleman unsure of Wales future ahead of ´the final that never was´
17:05 Juventus to celebrate 120th birthday with special kit against Benevento
16:45 Guardiola phone call convinced Jesus to join Manchester City
15:33 United alter Chelsea preparations as Mourinho court date looms
15:15 Barcelona hit by double injury blow
14:57 Resurrecting Lemar deal unlikely - Wenger
14:38 Wenger backs ´super fit´ Wilshere for England recall
13:51 ´Dynamite´ Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success, believes Klopp
11:26 Dani Alves claims moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were close
10:36 Today I would say it is a piece of s*** - Gabi eager to avoid Europa League
09:26 Benzema desperate for France return ahead of World Cup
09:00 Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers
05:46 Valverde backs Suarez to rediscover form
04:28 Neville: Whoever sold Matic to United should be sacked by Chelsea
03:20 Emery: Job not done for PSG despite last-16 spot
03:19 Lanus 4 River Plate 2 (4-3 agg): Silva penalty seals incredible comeback
03:08 Columbus Crew 4 New York City 1: Hosts poised to advance in MLS play-offs
02:37 Neymar dresses as Joker for Halloween
02:22 Allegri laments Juve´s failure to secure qualification
02:06 Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw
01:22 Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
01:17 Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
00:50 Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
00:45 Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
00:40 A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
00:31 Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
00:29 Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
00:21 Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
00:16 Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
00:13 ´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
00:09 Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes

Tuesday 31 October

23:45 Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
23:41 Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
23:35 Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
23:30 Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
23:27 Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
23:08 Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
22:47 Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
22:45 Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
22:45 Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
22:43 Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
22:42 Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
22:39 Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
22:39 Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
22:38 Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
21:28 Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
21:01 Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
20:46 Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
20:24 McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
19:46 Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
19:22 Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
19:15 Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
18:49 AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
18:22 Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
18:13 Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
18:11 Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
16:54 Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
16:26 Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
16:14 Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
16:10 Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
15:47 Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
14:31 Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
14:08 Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
13:24 Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
13:09 Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
12:31 ´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
11:43 Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
11:24 Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
10:38 Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
10:11 Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
09:44 Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
09:00 Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:12 Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
07:01 Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
04:35 MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
03:42 Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
02:04 Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
01:37 Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
00:38 In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
00:33 Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
00:20 Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
00:00 Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh

Facebook