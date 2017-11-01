Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City's all-time record goalscorer and fired Pep Guardiola's side into the knockout stages of the Champions League as they claimed a thrilling 4-2 win at Napoli.
The Premier League leaders progress with two games to spare in Group F after making it four victories out of four at Stadio San Paolo.
As in their 2-1 victory in Manchester two weeks ago, Pep Guardiola's men were made to work hard for the points and Napoli drew first blood on this occasion thanks to Lorenzo Insigne's wonderfully crafted opener after 21 minutes.
Seemingly relieved by the Serie A table-toppers halting an assault that lasted for most of the first half hour, City centre-backs Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones converted set-piece routines either side of half-time to turn the game around.
Jorginho made it two apiece from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute but Leroy Sane, culpable for his foul on Raul Albiol, drove a counter-attack that allowed Aguero to score his 178th City goal and end Eric Brook's 79-year stay at the top of the club's scoring charts.
Napoli flagged from that point and, after substitute Bernardo Silva wasted a pair of good openings, Raheem Sterling gleefully added a fourth.
Maurizio Sarri can feel aggrieved to have taken nothing from two pulsating encounters with City and his Napoli now face a must-win clash with Shakhtar Donetsk next time out to preserve their interest in the competition.
HISTORY FOR AGUERO!— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) November 1, 2017
Sergio Aguero fires Manchester City 3-2 in front against Napoli to grab a slice of history.#MCINAP #UCL pic.twitter.com/tOzpyXHyPW
As in the initial meeting in Manchester, events unfolded at a brisk pace from the opening whistle but it was City – smothered by the Napoli press – who found themselves on the back foot on this occasion.
The opening goal had been on the cards for some time when it arrived, with Mertens' delightful flicked return pass finding a finish to match from Insigne.
City crafted their first clear opening after the half hour when Aguero's clever lay-off to Kevin De Bruyne launched a break that ended with the Argentina striker's low effort deflecting narrowly wide.
It was another, less-likely Argentinian, who brought the Premier League leaders level in the 34th minute
De Bruyne took a quick short corner to Ilkay Gundogan and the Germany midfielder flighted an excellent left-footed cross for Otamendi to rise and nod home.
What a response! pic.twitter.com/U5RUhKkivX— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 1, 2017
Otamendi made a nuisance of himself at the far post once more five minutes later, with the ball looping up for Stones to head against the bar.
City were firmly in the ascendancy by the time half-time arrived and a minute into the second half Sterling continued a menacing display by bursting through a trio of challenges before Albiol made a desperate block.
Napoli cleared the resulting corner behind but conceded from City's second attempt as Stones powered in Sane's outswinger via the underside of the crossbar.
The hosts almost spectacularly levelled in the 55th minute – Marek Hamsik denied his own moment of history when a thundering drive that would have levelled Diego Maradona's all-time Napoli scoring record cannoned back off the bar.
Referee Felix Brych pointed to the spot when City failed to clear a corner after the hour and Albiol went down under a challenge from Sane, despite contact appearing minimal.
Ederson saved a spot-kick from Mertens in Manchester but Jorginho stepped up to calmly send him the wrong way.
The City goalkeeper had no greater right to save from Jose Callejon when the defensive line in front of him disintegrated in the 68th minute but he spread himself to tip behind.
Again, a corner proved pivotal, but this time because City sprung forward via the electric Sane on the break.
Aguero collected the loose ball when the Germany winger was tackled, spied Sterling to his right but elected to go it alone and thump beyond Pepe Reina to bring up his landmark.
The goal that broke the record #mancity (cc @aguerosergiokun) pic.twitter.com/M0nb7MTq3O— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 1, 2017
It was also a goal to finally crumble Napoli's resolve and they looked a beaten side before Sterling made sure on the end of a typically impeccable De Bruyne pass.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Manchester City extended their unbeaten streak to 22 games in all competitions, their best-ever run without defeat (W18 D4).
- In this game, City found themselves behind for the first time since August 26th (v Bournemouth) in any competition.
- The game saw Napoli lose a home game in the Champions League to an English side for the first time ever (W3).
- Dries Mertens has been directly involved in 16 goals in 17 games for Napoli this season in all comps (12 goals, 4 assists).
- Nicolas Otamendi has netted two goals in his last three games for Man City in all comps, as many as in his previous 93.
- Leroy Sane has been directly involved in eight goals in his last six games for City in all competitions (3 goals, 5 assists).
- No Manchester City player has scored more Champions League goals this season than John Stones (3, level with Raheem Sterling).
|Bosz rues wasteful Dortmund after costly APOEL draw
|Spurs proved they can compete with the elite in Madrid upset, says proud Pochettino
|Zidane refutes Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk after Tottenham defeat
|Guardiola delighted with City win after surviving Napoli ´massacre´
|Schmelzer issues Dortmund rallying cry as last-16 hopes hang by a thread
|Aguero thankful after breaking Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|Klopp confirms Wijnaldum ankle injury in Maribor win
|Championship Review: Villa go fifth, Brentford streak continues
|Insigne: Loss to Man City unfair on Napoli
|Aguero 178: More lethal than Kane and Henry on Silva service
|Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years
|Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1: Marlos brace puts knockout stages within reach
|Porto 3 RB Leipzig 1: Conceicao´s men blow Group G wide open
|Borussia Dortmund 1 APOEL 1: Wasteful hosts close to elimination
|Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16
|Tottenham 3 Real Madrid 1: Alli double seals sensational Spurs´ last-16 spot
|Sevilla 2 Spartak Moscow 1: Lenglet and Banega complete revenge mission
|Liverpool 3 Maribor 0: Second-half treble breaks stubborn Slovenian resistance
|Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City´s record scorer
|Aguero 178: Guardiola´s tough love leaves City´s record man reaching for the stars
|Aguero breaks Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|McKinlay and Stockdale in caretaker charge at Sunderland
|Kane returns for Spurs v Real Madrid
|Besiktas 1 Monaco 1: Tosun penalty puts Turkish champions on brink of qualification
|Coleman unsure of Wales future ahead of ´the final that never was´
|Juventus to celebrate 120th birthday with special kit against Benevento
|Guardiola phone call convinced Jesus to join Manchester City
|United alter Chelsea preparations as Mourinho court date looms
|Barcelona hit by double injury blow
|Resurrecting Lemar deal unlikely - Wenger
|Wenger backs ´super fit´ Wilshere for England recall
|´Dynamite´ Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success, believes Klopp
|Dani Alves claims moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were close
|Today I would say it is a piece of s*** - Gabi eager to avoid Europa League
|Benzema desperate for France return ahead of World Cup
|Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Valverde backs Suarez to rediscover form
|Neville: Whoever sold Matic to United should be sacked by Chelsea
|Emery: Job not done for PSG despite last-16 spot
|Lanus 4 River Plate 2 (4-3 agg): Silva penalty seals incredible comeback
|Columbus Crew 4 New York City 1: Hosts poised to advance in MLS play-offs
|Neymar dresses as Joker for Halloween
|Allegri laments Juve´s failure to secure qualification
|Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw
|Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
|Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
|Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
|Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
|A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
|Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
|Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
|Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
|Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
|´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
|Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh