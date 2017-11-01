McKinlay and Stockdale in caretaker charge at Sunderland

Sunderland have handed coaching duo Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale the reigns on a caretaker basis for Sunday's Tees-Wear derby at Middlesbrough as they wait to appoint a new manager.
The Black Cats sacked Simon Grayson on Tuesday, only minutes after a home draw against bottom side Bolton Wanderers that left the club still in the relegation zone - just months on from their demotion from the Premier League.
Former Preston North End boss Grayson paid the price for a miserable run in which Sunderland have won only once in the league this season, while they are without a victory in all competitions at the Stadium of Light in 2017.
While the club are yet to appoint a new permanent manager, they have released a statement confirming that former Scotland internationals McKinlay and Stockdale - both of whom already have coaching roles on Wearside - will take temporary charge for the trip to Boro.
Stockdale briefly took a similar role in 2015 between the tenures of Dick Advocaat and Sam Allardyce.
The statement concluded: "A further announcement regarding the vacant manager's position will be made in due course."
