Guardiola phone call convinced Jesus to join Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has revealed that a phone call from Pep Guardiola convinced him to join Manchester City.

The striker reportedly caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs last year after inspiring Palmeiras to their first Brasileirao title since 1994.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were among those linked with a move before City struck a deal said to be worth £27million to bring him to the Etihad Stadium in January.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 goals in 25 games for the club, forming part of a devastating forward line alongside Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

According to Jesus, it was Guardiola's personal determination to sign him that made him feel City was the right move.

"Guardiola called me up and said I would be a very important part of his project," he told FourFourTwo.

"This obviously made me feel wanted and was a big factor in helping me pick City as my next club. There had been a lot of clubs interested in signing me at the time, but the one I felt most confident in was City.

"When I landed in Manchester, I came straight to the training ground – I didn't even go to my hotel. He wanted me there. It was 6pm and training had been in the morning, but Pep waited for me to arrive. I realised he's a different kind of manager."