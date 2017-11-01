Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win

Viktor Goncharenko praised the mental strength of his CSKA Moscow side after they kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive with a 2-1 win away to Basel in Group A on Tuesday.
CSKA came from behind to win at St Jakob-Park thanks mainly to the impact of half-time substitute Alan Dzagoev, who scored the equaliser and was then involved in setting up Pontus Wernbloom's lashed drive that won the game.
The result means CSKA have won all four of their Champions League away games this season and they draw level with Basel on six points with two games to go, much to the delight of their coach.
"We are pleased with the fact that we have preserved the intrigue in the group," Goncharenko said.
"Although following the three halves with Basel it was hard to say that we will continue this way.
"The team showed that with will and character everything is in order. By changing the positions of some players, we managed to improve the actions in the attack. Glad to have won."
Basel host Manchester United in their next group game, while CSKA welcome the section's bottom side Benfica to Moscow.
And Goncharenko believes his side are now in a good position to claim second place in the group behind leaders United, who have a perfect 12 points from their four matches.
"Basel to play at home with United, the clear leader of our group," the coach added. "Secondly, Basel are waiting for a difficult trip to Lisbon, and Benfica will be angry after a major defeat in Switzerland.
"I cannot say that it will be easier for us. But Manchester United have already decided their main task - and maybe some motivation will not be enough for them."
Dzagoev's introduction made the difference for CSKA and the Russia international was delighted to help his side collect a crucial three points.
"It wasn't easy entering this kind of game after being out injured for quite some time," said Dzagoev, who was not fit enough to start.
"I've been at CSKA for almost 10 years now and we've always been famous for our resilient character. This helped us tonight and should help us in the last two group games."
|Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
|Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
|Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
|Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
|A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
|Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
|Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
|Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
|Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
|´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
|Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh
|Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
|Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
|Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
|Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
|Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
|Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
|Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
|Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
|I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
|Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
|Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
|Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
|Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
|Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
|Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
|England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
|I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
|Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
|Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
|Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
|Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win