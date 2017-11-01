Emery: Job not done for PSG despite last-16 spot

Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the Champions League last 16 but head coach Unai Emery insisted the job is not done with top spot in Group B the priority for the French giants.

PSG made light work of Belgian visitors Anderlecht on Tuesday, easing to a 5-0 Champions League rout at the Parc des Princes.

French full-back Layvin Kurzawa scored a memorable second-half hat-trick, while Neymar was also on target as PSG made it four wins from four games, having netted 17 goals and conceded none.

PSG are three points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich with two games remaining and Emery is determined to feature in the knockout round as group winners.

"We are satisfied. We qualified, which was the most important thing," Emery said.

"But the goal in this group is to finish first and we still have work against Celtic at home and against Bayern.

"We claimed the three points and it was important to perform well, here at the Parc des Princes, in front of our fans, cheering us on throughout the match and we work hard for them.

"I thought we played well for the full 90 minutes. In the first game against them we gave them too much space and conceded too many chances and tonight we gave them nothing.

"They only had two or three half chances and that's what we keep working for, to keep improving as a team."