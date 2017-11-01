Related

´Dynamite´ Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success, believes Klopp

1 November 2017 13:51

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been "dynamite" for Liverpool and has shown nothing to suggest that he will not be a "big success" at the club, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The England international left Arsenal for Liverpool during the transfer window in something of a surprise move, with the Southampton youth product reportedly expecting to play in a central role.

But since his move, the 24-year-old has not made a single start in the Premier League and Klopp swiftly came to the conclusion that Oxlade-Chamberlain was not ready to play centrally.

With the midfielder disappointing many in his substitute appearances, he has received significant criticism from fans and pundits.

But Klopp is not concerned and claims Oxlade-Chamberlain has made big impact so far.

"I do want to specifically mention Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain," he wrote in This is Anfield ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Maribor.

"He has shown his class each and every time he has had the opportunity on the pitch and the weekend [against Huddersfield] was another example of this.

"He is like dynamite when he comes on; aggressive in the most positive way. Front foot always, looking to attack and create.

"These performances come because of how good his attitude is in training at Melwood. He has the highest quality in everything he does; sometimes I think he is the last to realise this.

"I am sure he is greedy for more starting selections and of course that opportunity will come. He is very much in the infancy of his Liverpool life, but the 'world' in 2017 doesn't always allow for patience.

"He is doing everything right in this moment and because of this I know he will be a big success for us."

23:46 Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
22:56 Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
22:46 Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
21:40 Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
20:49 Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
19:33 Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
18:27 Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
17:24 Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
17:16 I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
16:39 Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
15:20 Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
14:38 Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
13:09 Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
12:36 Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
12:05 Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
11:52 England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
11:17 I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
10:24 Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
09:25 Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
06:50 Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
04:48 Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
03:47 Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
03:39 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
03:24 He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
02:02 Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
00:00 Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 10 +29 28
2 Manchester United 10 +19 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 +12 20
4 Chelsea 10 +8 19
5 Arsenal 10 +6 19
6 Liverpool 10 +1 16
7 Burnley 10 +0 16
8 Watford 10 -3 15
9 Newcastle United 10 +1 14
10 Southampton 10 -1 13
11 Leicester City 10 +0 12
12 Brighton & Hov… 10 -1 12
13 Huddersfield Town 10 -6 12
14 Stoke City 10 -9 11
15 West Bromwich … 10 -4 10
16 West Ham United 10 -9 9
17 Swansea City 10 -5 8
18 Everton 10 -13 8
19 AFC Bournemouth 10 -8 7
20 Crystal Palace 10 -17 4

