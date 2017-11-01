Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked

Simon Grayson was sacked by Sunderland after his side squandered the lead to draw 3-3 against Bolton Wanderers and extend their miserable winless streak.
Wolves returned to the top of the Championship as they rediscovered their winning habit at Norwich City, while previous leaders Sheffield United slipped up away to Queens Park Rangers.
The Blades dropped to third in the table as Cardiff City also leapfrogged them courtesy of a 3-1 home win over Ipswich Town, while Bristol City stay fourth after winning 2-0 away at Fulham.
GRABBAN DOUBLE NOT ENOUGH TO SAVE GRAYSON
Lewis Grabban scored twice in 12 minutes either side of half time to give Sunderland the lead in a home game for the first time in 2017, but bottom club Bolton bounced back in a dramatic draw at the Stadium of Light.
Sammy Ameobi had given Bolton the lead after 32 minutes before Grabban's double, but goals from Gary Madine and Karl Henry put the visitors back in front.
Paddy McNair's equaliser 11 minutes from time spared Sunderland's blushes against a Bolton team who have not won away in the Championship this season, but immediately after the game the club parted ways with Grayson, who leaves with a record of just one league win from 15 games.
FULL TIME: Four second half goals see it end all square on Wearside pic.twitter.com/0nSfANnXO4— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 31, 2017
Grayson's former club Leeds United - the division's form side earlier in the season – also suffered a bad night as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Derby County, leaving them with a record of four defeats from their last five Championship games.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga had given Leeds the lead before Sam Winnall scored twice inside the final 18 minutes to earn Derby their fourth consecutive victory.
WOLVES GO TOP WITH WIN AT NORWICH
Wolves ran out 2-0 winners at Norwich after a performance that suggested Saturday's defeat at QPR was little more than a blip.
Willy Boly opened the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo's men after 18 minutes and Leo Bonatini added a second 18 minutes from the end to seal a fifth away win of the league campaign.
Goals from Willy Boly and @BonatiniOficial in either half secure a strong 2-0 away win at @NorwichCityFC. #NORvWOL pic.twitter.com/q6GUtvWFcA— Wolves (@Wolves) October 31, 2017
Sheffield United's victory over Leeds on Friday sent them top of the table and prompted talk of a serious title tilt but they came back down to earth with a bump as QPR beat them 1-0 at Loftus Road.
A mix-up between goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers allowed Idrissa Sylla to score the winner after just four minutes, giving Rs manager Ian Holloway a win in his 300th game in charge of the club.
MONK GAINS GROUND ON LEEDS AFTER WIN
Middlesbrough made it back-to-back away wins by beating Hull City 3-1 and Garry Monk's side gave their manager reason to believe their slump is well and truly over.
Having beaten Reading last time out, Boro went straight on the attack at the KCOM Stadium and Martin Braithwaite scored after 13 minutes.
Britt Assombalonga and Grant Leadbitter added further goals either side of Kamil Grosicki's consolation for Hull and Boro are up to seventh in the table - just one place behind Monk's former club Leeds.
Back-to-back wins #UTB pic.twitter.com/PQkrzhvXs5— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) October 31, 2017
Elsewhere, Barnsley lifted themselves away from the Championship relegation zone with a 4-2 away victory over struggling Burton Albion, while Sheffield Wednesday beat Millwall 2-1 at Hillsborough and Reading ended Nottingham Forest's recent revival by beating them 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.
|Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
|Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
|Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
|Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
|A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
|Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
|Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
|Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
|Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
|´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
|Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh
|Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
|Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
|Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
|Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
|Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
|Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
|Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
|Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
|I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
|Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
|Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
|Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
|Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
|Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
|Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
|England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
|I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
|Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
|Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
|Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
|Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win