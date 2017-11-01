Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked

Simon Grayson was sacked by Sunderland after his side squandered the lead to draw 3-3 against Bolton Wanderers and extend their miserable winless streak.

Wolves returned to the top of the Championship as they rediscovered their winning habit at Norwich City, while previous leaders Sheffield United slipped up away to Queens Park Rangers.

The Blades dropped to third in the table as Cardiff City also leapfrogged them courtesy of a 3-1 home win over Ipswich Town, while Bristol City stay fourth after winning 2-0 away at Fulham.





GRABBAN DOUBLE NOT ENOUGH TO SAVE GRAYSON

Lewis Grabban scored twice in 12 minutes either side of half time to give Sunderland the lead in a home game for the first time in 2017, but bottom club Bolton bounced back in a dramatic draw at the Stadium of Light.

Sammy Ameobi had given Bolton the lead after 32 minutes before Grabban's double, but goals from Gary Madine and Karl Henry put the visitors back in front.

Paddy McNair's equaliser 11 minutes from time spared Sunderland's blushes against a Bolton team who have not won away in the Championship this season, but immediately after the game the club parted ways with Grayson, who leaves with a record of just one league win from 15 games.

FULL TIME: Four second half goals see it end all square on Wearside

Grayson's former club Leeds United - the division's form side earlier in the season – also suffered a bad night as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Derby County, leaving them with a record of four defeats from their last five Championship games.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga had given Leeds the lead before Sam Winnall scored twice inside the final 18 minutes to earn Derby their fourth consecutive victory.





WOLVES GO TOP WITH WIN AT NORWICH

Wolves ran out 2-0 winners at Norwich after a performance that suggested Saturday's defeat at QPR was little more than a blip.

Willy Boly opened the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo's men after 18 minutes and Leo Bonatini added a second 18 minutes from the end to seal a fifth away win of the league campaign.

Goals from Willy Boly and Leo Bonatini in either half secure a strong 2-0 away win at Norwich.

Sheffield United's victory over Leeds on Friday sent them top of the table and prompted talk of a serious title tilt but they came back down to earth with a bump as QPR beat them 1-0 at Loftus Road.

A mix-up between goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers allowed Idrissa Sylla to score the winner after just four minutes, giving Rs manager Ian Holloway a win in his 300th game in charge of the club.





MONK GAINS GROUND ON LEEDS AFTER WIN

Middlesbrough made it back-to-back away wins by beating Hull City 3-1 and Garry Monk's side gave their manager reason to believe their slump is well and truly over.

Having beaten Reading last time out, Boro went straight on the attack at the KCOM Stadium and Martin Braithwaite scored after 13 minutes.

Britt Assombalonga and Grant Leadbitter added further goals either side of Kamil Grosicki's consolation for Hull and Boro are up to seventh in the table - just one place behind Monk's former club Leeds.

Elsewhere, Barnsley lifted themselves away from the Championship relegation zone with a 4-2 away victory over struggling Burton Albion, while Sheffield Wednesday beat Millwall 2-1 at Hillsborough and Reading ended Nottingham Forest's recent revival by beating them 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.