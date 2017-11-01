Aguero 178: Guardiola´s tough love leaves City´s record man reaching for the stars

Napoli managed to avoid conceding to Sergio Aguero when they faced Manchester City in the Champions League in 2011, but no one escapes he's lethal qualities for long.
The Argentina star scored his landmark 178th in City colours inside the Stadio San Paolo cauldron and an insatiable appetite for goalscoring should bring 200 into view soon enough, with Eric Brook's now-broken club record set to disappear into the distance.
There was a time when the all-time mark set by 1930s hero Brook appeared safe for posterity, as City lurched from self-styled tragicomedy to inevitable farce during the 1980s, 1990s and the early part of this century.
Sheikh Mansour's weighty chequebook was supposed to end all that, but the old bumbling tendencies of what former manager Joe Royle dubbed "Cityitis" appeared as dark clouds on a bold new horizon when the moment of destiny arrived on May 13, 2012. Their star striker was having none of it. He will always be defined by goal 30.
Aguero - or "AGUEROOOOOOO" to give him his maniacally embossed name from the famous television commentary – hitting a fearless injury-time winner against QPR to win City's first league title for 44 years, at the expense of rivals Manchester United, is the stuff of modern football and sporting folklore. Victory snatched, chewed up, from the jaws of defeat - City having plonked it in that prohibitive mouth in the first place.
For a generation of long-suffering supporters used to serving as the butt of United's jokes, Aguero spared them from a punchline they would never live down. It's not just that he won it for them; it's how he won it, who he denied and the manner in which he denied them. He is their ultimate champion.
The greatest moment in Premier League history... 93:20 The Players. Coming Monday 22nd May. #City9320 #mcfc pic.twitter.com/FwMeaEOhx9— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 15, 2017
It is tempting to wonder how this unimpeachable status impacted upon Aguero in the five seasons between that heady afternoon and his record-breaking strike on Wednesday, while it makes his relationship with Pep Guardiola all the more intriguing.
Guardiola is not a man beholden to sentiment or reputations amassed at City. Just ask Joe Hart and Yaya Toure.
Although Aguero was never in line to be culled or exiled like his fellow crowd favourites, a Champions League hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach last September and a brace to sink Swansea City less than two weeks later were each followed by Guardiola jarringly urging him to improve his all-round game.
City's previous manager, Manuel Pellegrini, declared Aguero to be "the best player in the world" outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But here was the mentor of his great friend and compatriot issuing a challenge to do more, despite a run of 11 goals in six matches at that time.
The challenges have not stopped since. Gabriel Jesus' seamless adaptation to life in Manchester relegated Aguero to the bench earlier this year and City's fruitless pursuit of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez had obvious and uncomfortable implications for the Buenos Aires marksman.
Despite Guardiola's regular insistence that Aguero was not for sale, it indicated a decline in the player's status during the most recent transfer window when he was mentioned only in dispatches.
Elsewhere, fees spiralled for the next generation. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were the men realistically vying for the status Pellegrini once granted to his premier attacker.
Since City last won the Premier League in 2013-14, Aguero has outscored Antoine Griezmann and Neymar in terms of top-flight goals. His elite credentials are beyond doubt, yet there is a sense the contemporary of Messi who took LaLiga by storm as a teenager slipped a little too easily back into the pack.
200 – Sergio Aguero has scored his 200th goal in European top-flight matches. Machine. pic.twitter.com/PtZtoSHRDN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017
For all their respective qualities, Carlos Tevez, Mario Balotelli, Edin Dzeko, Alvaro Negredo, Stevan Jovetic and Wilfried Bony could never challenge Aguero's status as City's number one. Jesus did just that in the space of a month.
Aguero might have looked for a way out but, to his immense credit, the man identified by City sources as the most low-maintenance superstar of their current era knuckled down.
Jesus suffering a broken metatarsal at Bournemouth in February gave a centre-forward in his prime years the chance to impress Guardiola all over again. He pressed, he harried, he became more involved in what his manager likes to call "the process". Praise flowed more freely from Guardiola and, of course, he scored goals.
"He will die scoring goals," Guardiola said as he lauded the Brook-hunting Aguero last month. Competing alongside the footballing immortals Messi and Ronaldo, the City striker must now determine where history places him in their era.
When Wayne Rooney claimed Bobby Charlton's club record at United last season, it felt like a final and deserved flourish for a great player on the decline. It is different for Aguero, his milestone a mere staging post as he spearheads a swashbuckling collective designed to bludgeon opponents. In the side Benjamin Mendy dubs the "Shark Team", he is the still razor-sharp teeth.
Five years on, the Aguero Moment has lost none of its lustre, but its eponymous hero has the chance to bolster the body of work for which it will always be the cover page. Aguero's lofty reputation with City's once embattled faithful can never be tarnished; outside Manchester it remains, goal by inevitable goal, up for grabs.
|Bosz rues wasteful Dortmund after costly APOEL draw
|Spurs proved they can compete with the elite in Madrid upset, says proud Pochettino
|Zidane refutes Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk after Tottenham defeat
|Guardiola delighted with City win after surviving Napoli ´massacre´
|Schmelzer issues Dortmund rallying cry as last-16 hopes hang by a thread
|Aguero thankful after breaking Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|Klopp confirms Wijnaldum ankle injury in Maribor win
|Championship Review: Villa go fifth, Brentford streak continues
|Insigne: Loss to Man City unfair on Napoli
|Aguero 178: More lethal than Kane and Henry on Silva service
|Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years
|Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1: Marlos brace puts knockout stages within reach
|Porto 3 RB Leipzig 1: Conceicao´s men blow Group G wide open
|Borussia Dortmund 1 APOEL 1: Wasteful hosts close to elimination
|Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16
|Tottenham 3 Real Madrid 1: Alli double seals sensational Spurs´ last-16 spot
|Sevilla 2 Spartak Moscow 1: Lenglet and Banega complete revenge mission
|Liverpool 3 Maribor 0: Second-half treble breaks stubborn Slovenian resistance
|Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City´s record scorer
|Aguero 178: Guardiola´s tough love leaves City´s record man reaching for the stars
|Aguero breaks Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|McKinlay and Stockdale in caretaker charge at Sunderland
|Kane returns for Spurs v Real Madrid
|Besiktas 1 Monaco 1: Tosun penalty puts Turkish champions on brink of qualification
|Coleman unsure of Wales future ahead of ´the final that never was´
|Juventus to celebrate 120th birthday with special kit against Benevento
|Guardiola phone call convinced Jesus to join Manchester City
|United alter Chelsea preparations as Mourinho court date looms
|Barcelona hit by double injury blow
|Resurrecting Lemar deal unlikely - Wenger
|Wenger backs ´super fit´ Wilshere for England recall
|´Dynamite´ Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success, believes Klopp
|Dani Alves claims moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were close
|Today I would say it is a piece of s*** - Gabi eager to avoid Europa League
|Benzema desperate for France return ahead of World Cup
|Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Valverde backs Suarez to rediscover form
|Neville: Whoever sold Matic to United should be sacked by Chelsea
|Emery: Job not done for PSG despite last-16 spot
|Lanus 4 River Plate 2 (4-3 agg): Silva penalty seals incredible comeback
|Columbus Crew 4 New York City 1: Hosts poised to advance in MLS play-offs
|Neymar dresses as Joker for Halloween
|Allegri laments Juve´s failure to secure qualification
|Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw
|Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
|Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
|Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
|Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
|A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
|Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
|Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
|Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
|Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
|´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
|Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh