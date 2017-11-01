Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City´s record scorer

Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer after beating Eric Brook's club record that stood unchallenged for 79 years.
The Argentina international's strike against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday moved him on to 178 in City colours, a landmark he has reached in an impressive 264 games.
Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the 29-year-old has firmly established himself as a crowd favourite on the back of countless superb displays and one goal in particular.
Aguero has won two Premier League titles and as many EFL Cups during his time at the Etihad Stadium. As he and boss Pep Guardiola eye further honours this season, we look back at 10 of the most memorable moments in his record haul.
Swansea City (H): August 15, 2011
A club-record signing following his reported £38million arrival from Atletico, Aguero announced himself with a stunning substitute cameo in City's opening game of the 2011-12 campaign. Having slid in at close range to double the advantage granted by Edin Dzeko's opener, he inventively set up David Silva's third before saving the best until last. Aguero collected Yaya Toure's flicked pass 30 yards from goal and arrowed a venomous, dipping long-range strike into the corner. It was love at first sight for the City faithful.
#onthisday in 2011 @aguerosergiokun made his #mcfc debut and did this! https://t.co/kEcF2jyoH6— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2016
Norwich City (A): April 14, 2012
Carlos Tevez going AWOL for a significant chunk of Aguero's debut season in the Premier League meant a forward partnership that promised much was only viewed fleetingly. However, the dynamic Argentine duo belatedly linked up during the closing weeks of campaign, never more effectively than in a 6-1 demolition of Norwich at Carrow Road. Tevez famously swung an imaginary golf club – in reference to his recently curtailed leisure time in Argentina – upon completing his hat-trick but the first of an Aguero double provided the game's outstanding moment. He latched on to a bouncing return backheel from Tevez, the pair's livewire movement having perplexed the Canaries defence, to thump into the top corner from the edge of the box.
SIX goals #onthisday away against @NorwichCityFC including stunners from Carlos Tevez and @aguerosergiokun ! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/BvT6aXHUN0— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 14, 2017
QPR (H): May 13, 2012
An unforgettable moment replayed countless times, both era defining for the league and career defining for its central figure, it is easy to forget what a technically brilliant piece of centre-forward play Aguero's heroic intervention during the dying seconds of the season against QPR was. As the seeming formality of Premier League title glory slipped ever closer to the clutches of rivals Manchester United, the Argentine mimicked many of his country's great attackers by dropping into midfield. Taking possession from Nigel de Jong, an alert Aguero picked out Mario Balotelli with his back to goal. As with much before and after the eccentric Italian's time at the Etihad Stadium, what followed was not simple, but Balotelli managed to complete a return pass while on his backside. Aguero touched the ball into space beyond Taye Taiwo's lunging challenge, keeping his balance as the QPR defender clipped him. "I hit the ball as hard as I could and hoped for the best," Aguero recalled. Cue bedlam.
The voices of that very special moment in City history!— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 4, 2017
93:20 | The Media https://t.co/r1G1iEBOIp #city9320 pic.twitter.com/mCIEv09gZ7
Liverpool (H): February 3, 2013
City's title defence the following season stuttered as their talisman grappled with fitness niggles but he was at his awe-inspiring best to snatch a draw against Liverpool. Five minutes after a trademark long-ranger from Steven Gerrard put the Reds 2-1 ahead, Aguero scampered after Gareth Barry's raking ball into the right channel and found visiting goalkeeper Pepe Reina hurtling off his line. The City man got there first and hooked home from an improbable angle out on the wing.
Manchester United (A): April 8, 2013
United were on the verge of regaining the title from their neighbours by the time City arrived at Old Trafford for the season's second derby, but Aguero served up a reminder of the misery his final-day exploits inflicted upon them 11 months earlier. There were parallels with that famous strike as he stole in front of Danny Welbeck to receive a pass from Toure and embarked upon driving diagonal run towards the right-hand corner of the United six-yard box. Phil Jones launched a despairing lunge as his adversary superbly dug out a finish into the roof of the net.
Individual brilliance from @aguerosergiokun meant City came away from Old Trafford with the #manchesterderby spoils! #onthisday pic.twitter.com/iHTAiM3GVA— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 8, 2017
Manchester United (H): September 22, 2013
Aguero set the tone for a rampant City derby display and a season of contrasting fortunes for the Manchester clubs, who were each under new management in the form of Manuel Pellegrini and David Moyes. Samir Nasri's backheel found Aleksandar Kolarov and the overlapping left-back fizzed over a fierce cross that Aguero contorted himself brilliantly to convert with a left-footed volley. He claimed a second in a 4-1 win and City would finish the campaign as champions, with United in seventh and Moyes out of a job.
City dished-out a derby day battering four years ago... #onthisday #mancity pic.twitter.com/d1pxDcfLUS— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 22, 2017
Bayern Munich (H): November 25, 2014
An arguable blot on Aguero's City career is a lack of decisive performances against European heavyweights, with the club generally flattering to deceive in Europe. But he almost single-handedly saw off Bayern and his future manager on a night when Pellegrini's side stared group-stage elimination in the face. Aguero won and converted the first-half penalty that saw Medhi Benatia sent off, but Guardiola's Bayern were masterful with reduced numbers and led at the break through Xabi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski. The away side were comfortable until Aguero seized upon a rare error from Alonso to level in the 85th minute and his menacing presence panicked the Bayern defence into a collapse. After picking Jerome Boateng's pocket, Aguero steadied himself to slot home and play the injury-time hero once more, crowning a remarkable individual display.
#onthisday last year, @aguerosergiokun had a @ChampionsLeague night to remember against @FCBayern ! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/eK7IygP09n— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2015
Newcastle United (H): October 3, 2015
The Buenos Aires native's insatiable appetite for goals has never been more clinically demonstrated than when he put an overmatched Newcastle to the sword. City won 6-1 and Aguero scored five of them, all in the space of 20 minutes. Half-time did at least give Steve McClaren's men respite after their tormentor cancelled out Aleksandar Mitrovic's opener, but a brutal evisceration followed. Aguero's third was his best, when he applied a delicate dinked finish on the end of an irresistible passing triangle featuring Silva, Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne.
#OnThisDay last year @aguerosergiokun scored FIVE against Newcastle. @DeBruyneKev 's wasn't bad either! pic.twitter.com/js1koQmko5— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 3, 2016
Burnley (H): January 2, 2017
Aguero was due to spend the opening fixture of this year recuperating on the bench but Fernandinho's rash lunge on Johann Gudmundsson forced a re-think from Guardiola, who sent on his leading marksman at the break despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men. Gael Clichy gave City a 58th-minute lead and the Blues sprung forward again four minutes later, only for Raheem Sterling to go down under a challenge from Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Aguero was alive to the slim possibilities and got to the ball ahead of a sprawling Heaton, but the angle was very much against him. Nevertheless, he unleashed a powerful strike that clipped the near post and faintly brushed Matthew Lowton on its way into the net. Lowton and fellow Clarets defender Michael Keane were left to look at one another in perplexed fashion on the line.
81. JOY! The lads celebrate @aguerosergiokun 's stunner! #mcfc— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2017
City 2-1 Burnley pic.twitter.com/ZvAYqYN04L
Watford (A): September 16, 2017
A sixth Premier League hat-trick brought Aguero to within touching distance of Brook's record and he claimed the matchball in style with the fifth goal in a 6-0 demolition of a Watford side previously unbeaten in the top flight under Marco Silva. Having scored twice and laid on City's third for Gabriel Jesus before half-time, Aguero was confronted with a bedraggled defence during the closing stages and skipped past a succession of challenges before slotting in via the base of the post.
WHAT. A. GOAL!— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 17, 2017
Relive @aguerosergiokun 's superb hat-trick goal from every angle...
: https://t.co/R2CR4kMyPk #watfordvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/NniHAKbyc1
|Bosz rues wasteful Dortmund after costly APOEL draw
|Spurs proved they can compete with the elite in Madrid upset, says proud Pochettino
|Zidane refutes Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk after Tottenham defeat
|Guardiola delighted with City win after surviving Napoli ´massacre´
|Schmelzer issues Dortmund rallying cry as last-16 hopes hang by a thread
|Aguero thankful after breaking Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|Klopp confirms Wijnaldum ankle injury in Maribor win
|Championship Review: Villa go fifth, Brentford streak continues
|Insigne: Loss to Man City unfair on Napoli
|Aguero 178: More lethal than Kane and Henry on Silva service
|Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years
|Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1: Marlos brace puts knockout stages within reach
|Porto 3 RB Leipzig 1: Conceicao´s men blow Group G wide open
|Borussia Dortmund 1 APOEL 1: Wasteful hosts close to elimination
|Napoli 2 Manchester City 4: Aguero breaks record as City storm into last 16
|Tottenham 3 Real Madrid 1: Alli double seals sensational Spurs´ last-16 spot
|Sevilla 2 Spartak Moscow 1: Lenglet and Banega complete revenge mission
|Liverpool 3 Maribor 0: Second-half treble breaks stubborn Slovenian resistance
|Aguero 178: 10 of the best goals from Manchester City´s record scorer
|Aguero 178: Guardiola´s tough love leaves City´s record man reaching for the stars
|Aguero breaks Manchester City´s all-time scoring record
|McKinlay and Stockdale in caretaker charge at Sunderland
|Kane returns for Spurs v Real Madrid
|Besiktas 1 Monaco 1: Tosun penalty puts Turkish champions on brink of qualification
|Coleman unsure of Wales future ahead of ´the final that never was´
|Juventus to celebrate 120th birthday with special kit against Benevento
|Guardiola phone call convinced Jesus to join Manchester City
|United alter Chelsea preparations as Mourinho court date looms
|Barcelona hit by double injury blow
|Resurrecting Lemar deal unlikely - Wenger
|Wenger backs ´super fit´ Wilshere for England recall
|´Dynamite´ Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success, believes Klopp
|Dani Alves claims moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were close
|Today I would say it is a piece of s*** - Gabi eager to avoid Europa League
|Benzema desperate for France return ahead of World Cup
|Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Valverde backs Suarez to rediscover form
|Neville: Whoever sold Matic to United should be sacked by Chelsea
|Emery: Job not done for PSG despite last-16 spot
|Lanus 4 River Plate 2 (4-3 agg): Silva penalty seals incredible comeback
|Columbus Crew 4 New York City 1: Hosts poised to advance in MLS play-offs
|Neymar dresses as Joker for Halloween
|Allegri laments Juve´s failure to secure qualification
|Valverde: We took a step forward despite draw
|Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword
|Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach
|Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds´ slump continues and Grayson is sacked
|Goncharenko thrilled by CSKA´s resilience in comeback win
|A night you never forget - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea
|Roberto suffers hamstring injury in Champions League stalemate
|Svilar enjoyed ´special´ United match despite own goal
|Kurzawa hails PSG team-mates after historic hat-trick
|Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
|´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
|Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh