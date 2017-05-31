Related

Article

Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal

31 May 2017 18:40

With Arsene Wenger agreeing a two-year renewal to his contract as Arsenal boss, all eyes will be on his activity in the transfer market as he seeks to make strides on a disappointing 2016-17 campaign.

Despite the FA Cup triumph at the expense of rivals Chelsea, a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League was a key touchstone for Wenger's critics.

Frustration with the club's policy in the transfer market over recent seasons has also provided a major sore point, but here are five instances where Wenger got it so, so right.

 

PATRICK VIEIRA

Vieira actually signed before the formality of Wenger's switch from Grampus Eight to Highbury was completed, with the arrival of an AC Milan reserve slipping under the radar. But the rangy powerhouse midfielder would come to define Arsenal's golden period under Wenger around the turn of the century as the beating heart of his teams. Physical and uncompromising out of possession; sublimely elegant with the ball at his feet – Vieira at his best was a phenomenon, guiding the Gunners to three Premier League titles and four FA Cup triumphs over the course of 406 appearances. The France international's void was never adequately filled after he left for Juventus in 2005.

THIERRY HENRY

Henry moved to Arsenal two weeks before his 22nd birthday in August 1999, already a World Cup winner but a player somewhat adrift following an unsuccessful year with Juventus. Wenger had some awkward questions to answer over shelling out £11million on a replacement for Nicolas Anelka who often played as a winger, especially as he went eight matches without a goal for the Gunners. But after coming off the bench to swivel and net a superb winner at Southampton, Henry never looked back. A bright but seemingly brittle talent would be transformed into the most feared forward in European football – all scything pace and ice-cool finishing. He left for Barcelona in 2007 as a two-time Premier League champion and three-time winner of the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award. He is Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer with 228 in 377 matches.

ROBERT PIRES

Very often when Henry was tormenting defences across the Premier League and Europe, it was his compatriot Pires stylishly providing the ammunition. Signed for £6m from Marseille in 2000, he initially followed Henry's template of being an underwhelming replacement for a crowd favourite – Dutch winger Marc Overmars in this instance. He preceded Henry's FWA wins by taking the gong in 2001-02. "I think I touched the sky," Pires would later remark upon his performances during that campaign and, alongside Freddie Ljungberg, Dennis Bergkamp and Henry, he was the final piece in the puzzle of the iconic Invincibles attacking line of 2003-04.

SOL CAMPBELL

Perhaps Wenger's most audacious signing, Campbell did not cost a penny. What his capture on a free-transfer from bitter rivals Tottenham in 2001 lacked in financial outlay it more than made up for in terms of bragging rights and hateful vitriol on either side of the north London divide. Campbell was a Premier League winner in his first season at Highbury and again, invincibly so, in 2003-04. In the first of those seasons, he played alongside long-serving club greats Tony Adams and Martin Keown before his alliance with Kolo Toure at centre-back suggested there was a glorious life beyond the defensive unit Wenger inherited from George Graham. The England international helped Arsenal go 995 minutes without conceding a Champions League goal en route to a 2-1 final defeat against Barcelona in 2006 in Paris, where he opened the scoring.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE

Dutch striker Van Persie is arguably the last indisputably great piece of transfer business done by Wenger. He arrived for a paltry £2.75m from Feyenoord in 2004, spending his time learning under the likes of Henry before establishing himself as Arsenal's attacking spearhead – their years in the trophy wilderness between the 2005 and 2014 FA Cup triumphs an ill-fitting return as Van Persie went about turning himself into the complete centre-forward under Wenger's tutelage. He scored 132 times in 278 games for the Gunners – his phenomenal 37 across all competitions in 2011-12 leading to the FWA and PFA Player of the Year awards before Manchester United came calling to herald an acrimonious end to his time at Emirates Stadium.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 31 May

23:37 Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
22:37 Italy 8 San Marino 0: Lapadula nets hat-trick as Azzurri debutants cruise
21:59 Ronaldinho, Messi and the players Wenger could have signed for Arsenal
21:39 Mbappe doesn´t know what he will do - Silva on Monaco star´s future
21:32 Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
20:33 Morocco 1 Netherlands 2: Promes and Depay shine as 10-man visitors hold on
20:28 Juventus´ Khedira remembers no respect from Madrid fans
20:12 Valverde: Make Barcelona greater again
19:57 Rangers sign Portugal defender Bruno Alves to two-year deal
18:56 Griezmann ´happy´ at Atletico as he nears decision on future
18:40 Vieira, Henry and Wenger´s best signings at Arsenal
18:18 Mourinho misery and wonderful Walcott - Arsene Wenger´s Arsenal reign in Opta facts
17:12 AFC Champions League Review: Urawa Reds and Shanghai SIPG reach quarter-finals
16:51 Gazidis claims no candidate better than ´world class´ Wenger
16:28 Wolfsburg complete €20m Brooks deal
15:45 Wenger asks Arsenal fans for unity after continuing ´love affair´
15:24 Wenger targets ´top, top quality´ signings after Arsenal stay
14:44 Chelsea target Lukaku has ´promise´ that Everton will let him leave
14:33 Wenger agrees two-year Arsenal extension
14:25 Ibrahimovic wants Man Utd stay, but has ´a lot of offers´
14:09 De Rossi signs Roma renewal until 2019
13:54 Kroos: Bayern exit partially down to money
13:35 Cazorla sidelined for another five months
12:04 Montella would welcome Morata with open arms
10:36 Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies
10:16 Benfica confirm talks with Manchester City over Ederson
09:42 Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success
09:01 Buffon v Ronaldo: The Champions League´s greatest goalkeeper meets its most prolific goalscorer
06:43 Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou
04:42 Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona
03:43 Bale or Isco? Casemiro glad decision isn´t his
02:58 He is a legend – Ramos praises Juventus great Buffon
01:57 Vidal urges Sanchez to join Bayern
01:13 Hrustic moves closer to Socceroos debut
00:45 Southgate not pressured by Mourinho into Rashford decision
00:22 AFC Champions League Review: Paulinho sends Guangzhou Evergrande through, Persepolis make history

Tuesday 30 May

23:34 Sarri ´not finished´ at Napoli after claiming coaching award
23:14 Modric unsure whether Bale or Isco will start Champions League final
21:53 AC Milan in talks to sign Rodriguez, agent reveals
21:09 Mbappe to consult Deschamps over future amid Real Madrid links
19:44 Zidane: I have the Real Madrid ´DNA´
19:43 Udinese extend Del Neri contract
19:15 Ventura unhappy at Man Utd over ´bizarre´ Darmian request
19:02 Bale fully fit for Champions League final
19:01 Messi hails ´incredible´ Totti
18:43 Begovic swaps Chelsea for Bournemouth
18:31 Liverpool to sign Chelsea striker Solanke
18:25 Real Madrid are going to beat Juventus - Ronaldo confident of Champions League glory
17:51 Southgate backs Trippier to thrive after Clyne drops out of England squad
17:37 Spalletti backs Di Francesco to replace him at Roma
17:28 Mahrez announces intention to leave Leicester
17:28 Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments as he closes on new deal
16:47 Lambert leaves Wolves after six months
16:39 Unbeaten at home, over two goals per game - Tuchel´s Dortmund spell in numbers
16:31 Watzke: Dortmund became ´worn out´ dealing with Tuchel
16:25 Favre, Nagelsmann and the candidates to replace Tuchel at Dortmund
15:45 Montella signs AC Milan extension
15:40 Kompany earns Belgium recall
15:26 Sissoko hoping for Tottenham exit
14:19 Silva eyes reunion with Ederson at Manchester City
14:05 Bale and Isco can play together - Zidane
14:00 Christos FC: Amateurs named after liquor store who barely train on brink of dream MLS date
13:28 Disappointing but positive - Mubarak sums up Guardiola´s first campaign
13:22 Borussia Dortmund part company with Tuchel
13:14 Southgate not writing off Rooney
13:02 Jones: Manchester United not scared of anyone
12:34 Aguero´s City future never in doubt - Mubarak
11:30 Casillas: Buffon deserves Champions League glory
11:04 Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
10:34 Janssen vows to fight for Tottenham place
09:51 Atletico should give Torres contract for life - Saul
09:00 Who has the strongest line up – Real Madrid or Juventus? We rate the title holders and the Italian c
08:42 Roma part ways with Spalletti
08:33 Pjanic out to expose Real Madrid weaknesses
05:24 Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
04:03 Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
03:49 Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
01:57 Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
00:24 Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
00:21 AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
3 Manchester City 38 +41 78
4 Liverpool 38 +36 76
5 Arsenal 38 +33 75
6 Manchester United 38 +25 69
7 Everton 38 +18 61

Facebook