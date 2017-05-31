Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies

Sergio Ramos is adamant he is not interested in winning the Ballon d'Or and would rather pick up another Champions League trophy with Real Madrid.

The Spain international could be an outsider to win the prestigious individual award if Madrid see off Juventus in Saturday's Champions League final, potentially becoming the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 to win it.

Ramos has other priorities, though, and has made it clear he would have pursued a career in tennis had he cared about individual success.

"The Ballon d'Or? We will see what happens. It is true that Cannavaro also won it. We should not forget that," Ramos told AS.

"But the most important thing for me is to win another Champions League with Real Madrid and celebrate that.

"Trophies won with the team are the most important ones for me.

"I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies."