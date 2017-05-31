Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta still dreams of retiring at the LaLiga giants, but admits he may have to move.
Iniesta, 33, is out of contract in mid-2018 and his future is undecided, having made just 13 LaLiga starts this season.
But the midfield maestro said his wish was still to retire at Barca, a club he joined as a 12-year-old.
"I've said it a few times in the last month. I wouldn't say I'm tired of repeating it but I like thinking that at this stage of my career, I'll decide on my future," Iniesta said.
"I like being honest to myself and also with my club. For the time being I have the strength, the motivation and the conviction to keep performing at my best throughout the next few years. I have no doubts about that.
"But at the same time I feel that there are circumstances that make me consider some things. That's completely normal bearing in mind the situation.
"It could be depending on how the season goes, on what the club offers, on how I see it and also how they see it, I will look at my situation within the team then I will decide. I do not know what we will decide in the next few months.
"I still have a contract here and I'm still certain that next season could be a great one for us. Hopefully there won't be any setbacks.
"My wish has been always the same and that doesn't change, which is retiring at Barcelona. That's always been my wish since I got here aged 12. But of course there are always possibilities for something else."
Ernesto Valverde will lead Barca next season as they look to reclaim the LaLiga title from rivals Real Madrid.
Iniesta is confident the former Athletic Bilbao boss, appointed on Monday, can lead his team to success.
"As with any new project, we have to aim for the best. The coach is more than capable of managing Barcelona, otherwise he wouldn't have been picked," he said.
"Therefore we will come back next season with huge excitement and also with the intention of making that step forward we didn't make this season.
"The demands of Barcelona are always like that so that won't change so I'm convinced it can be a great season if we do things right."
|Ramos not interested in Ballon d´Or: I would have played tennis if I wanted individual trophies
|Benfica confirm talks with Manchester City over Ederson
|Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success
|Buffon v Ronaldo: The Champions League´s greatest goalkeeper meets its most prolific goalscorer
|Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou
|Iniesta still wants to retire at Barcelona
|Bale or Isco? Casemiro glad decision isn´t his
|He is a legend – Ramos praises Juventus great Buffon
|Vidal urges Sanchez to join Bayern
|Hrustic moves closer to Socceroos debut
|Southgate not pressured by Mourinho into Rashford decision
|AFC Champions League Review: Paulinho sends Guangzhou Evergrande through, Persepolis make history
|Sarri ´not finished´ at Napoli after claiming coaching award
|Modric unsure whether Bale or Isco will start Champions League final
|AC Milan in talks to sign Rodriguez, agent reveals
|Mbappe to consult Deschamps over future amid Real Madrid links
|Zidane: I have the Real Madrid ´DNA´
|Udinese extend Del Neri contract
|Ventura unhappy at Man Utd over ´bizarre´ Darmian request
|Bale fully fit for Champions League final
|Messi hails ´incredible´ Totti
|Begovic swaps Chelsea for Bournemouth
|Liverpool to sign Chelsea striker Solanke
|Real Madrid are going to beat Juventus - Ronaldo confident of Champions League glory
|Southgate backs Trippier to thrive after Clyne drops out of England squad
|Spalletti backs Di Francesco to replace him at Roma
|Mahrez announces intention to leave Leicester
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments as he closes on new deal
|Lambert leaves Wolves after six months
|Unbeaten at home, over two goals per game - Tuchel´s Dortmund spell in numbers
|Watzke: Dortmund became ´worn out´ dealing with Tuchel
|Favre, Nagelsmann and the candidates to replace Tuchel at Dortmund
|Montella signs AC Milan extension
|Kompany earns Belgium recall
|Sissoko hoping for Tottenham exit
|Silva eyes reunion with Ederson at Manchester City
|Bale and Isco can play together - Zidane
|Christos FC: Amateurs named after liquor store who barely train on brink of dream MLS date
|Disappointing but positive - Mubarak sums up Guardiola´s first campaign
|Borussia Dortmund part company with Tuchel
|Southgate not writing off Rooney
|Jones: Manchester United not scared of anyone
|Aguero´s City future never in doubt - Mubarak
|Casillas: Buffon deserves Champions League glory
|Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
|Janssen vows to fight for Tottenham place
|Atletico should give Torres contract for life - Saul
|Who has the strongest line up – Real Madrid or Juventus? We rate the title holders and the Italian c
|Roma part ways with Spalletti
|Pjanic out to expose Real Madrid weaknesses
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli
|Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Wolfsburg 1 (0-2 agg): Vieirinha seals Bundesliga survival
|Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or for current form, not past achievements - Chiellini
|I hope he calls it a day - Adams urges Wenger not to spoil Arsenal reign
|Allegri not worried by Juve final record
|Another promotion campaign daunting for defeated Stam
|The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League
|The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona
|Managing egos, sorting the defence and playing the Barca way - Valverde´s Camp Nou challenges
|Valverde named new Barcelona boss
|Huddersfield Town 0 Reading 0 (aet, 4-3 pens): Ward the hero as Wagner´s men go up
|Chiellini: Juve better than 2015 Champions League final loss
|Strootman signs new five-year Roma deal
|Pellegrino leaves Alaves after Copa final defeat
|Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell
|BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022
|Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack
|Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus
|Calm down - Mendy cools talk of City move with Paris video
|AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma
|Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager
|Coman pondered Bayern exit
|Four fans die after stampede ahead of Honduran final
|Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
|Moses is not a cheat - Conte
|MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
|Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
|Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
|I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
|Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
|Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
|This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
|Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival