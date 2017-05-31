Ibrahimovic wants Man Utd stay, but has ´a lot of offers´

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to stay in the Premier League, with a Manchester United stay his preferred option despite having "a lot of offers", his agent Mino Raiola has revealed.
The 35-year-old impressed in his first season at United after joining from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, scoring 26 goals before a serious knee injury ended his season early in April.
Ibrahimovic is expected to be out of action until 2018, complicating his contractual situation with United, given his deal is due to expire next month.
But Raiola insists Ibrahimovic is keen to remain at Old Trafford, even though he acknowledged the possibility his client could leave as a number of offers sit on the table.
Asked if Ibrahimovic wanted to stay at United, Raiola told talkSPORT: "Oh, yes.
"He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top, and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?
"He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want.
"There is a possibility [he stays] but also that he does not. We are talking about it. We have a lot of offers and ideas and we have to evaluate them.
"He has had a fantastic time at Manchester United and it is up to the club and myself to see what the future brings.
"For now, it is important he recovers well and then we will see."
