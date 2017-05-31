Hrustic to get his chance in June, says Postecoglou

Attacker Ajdin Hrustic will definitely see game time as Australia coach Ange Postecoglou manages his squad over a busy month.

Hrustic, a squad bolter who plays for Groningen, has enjoyed a breakout season in the Eredivisie.

He will add some extra firepower for Postecoglou, who named the Melbourne-raised talent in his 23-man squad for a World Cup qualifier, a Brazil friendly and the Confederations Cup in June.

While the national team boss did not commit to saying he would play in the crucial World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia in Adelaide next week, Hrustic is certain to have a role during the busy period.

"Every time someone's in the squad, they get an opportunity. He's one we've been tracking in the last 12 months and I got really good reports on him from the last Olyroos camp," Postecoglou told a news conference on Wednesday.

"And even though he hasn't started games for Groningen, he's made an impact. He's an attacking type and it's an area of the park we're continually looking for players like him, like Riley McGree in the last camp."

Postecoglou said his entire squad would get an opportunity at some stage, with the Socceroos playing at least five games in June.

"I guess the fact he's in camp for a whole month, we've got a number of games will mean he's got more opportunity to contribute," he said.

"And no doubt he'll play at some point because if you look at our schedule, there's absolutely no chance we'll get through it with just 13 or 14 players.

"All 23 [players] will get some game time, including Ajdin."