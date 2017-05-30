Zidane: I have the Real Madrid ´DNA´

Zinedine Zidane proclaimed he has the Real Madrid 'DNA' and said the club is his life as he prepares Los Blancos for the Champions League final against Juventus.
Madrid are seeking to become the first team to defend the title since the competition was rebranded into the Champions League when they travel to Cardiff for Saturday's showpiece.
Zidane is yet to sign a new contract extension despite leading Madrid to their first league title since the 2011-12 campaign but the Frenchman is relaxed about his future.
"I have one more year on my contract but that doesn't mean anything," Zidane told reporters on Tuesday. "I want to be at this club but it depends on what you do on the field.
"I think the club is happy with what we're doing and I'm only interested in that. The future: Saturday and nothing else.
"I have the Real Madrid DNA, that's for sure. It's my home. Everyone has always been very affectionate towards me and I have always defended the values of this club.
"I've experienced spectacular things with this club as a player, assistant coach and head coach. I'll always be a Real Madrid fan because the club is my life.
"I'm enjoying this moment because I know that one day it will end. I'm on top of my job and we're close to doing something extraordinary, but I'm not thinking about of leaving an important mark in the history of the club. We work hard and that's the spirit of this team."
#RMCity— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 30, 2017
Wait until you see @SergioRamos' GOLAZO! #APorLa12 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5jn56dofhz
While Zidane won the Champions League at his first attempt as a coach, during his playing days with Juventus he lost the 1998 final to Real Madrid in Amsterdam and the Frenchman is keen not to repeat that experience.
"When you lose a final it's a horrible feeling but it's part of football," Zidane added. "I accept what football has given me. When I arrived at this club I had to win the Champions League and I got it with this white shirt. After we won the league it was something spectacular. I'm still feeling it and I'm very happy.
"The most important thing is to always give 100 per cent. That's how we have done things during the season, giving everything, with a lot of professionalism and we can be happy for what we have done until now. We have another final and we'll try to do everything we can to win the match."
|Sarri ´not finished´ at Napoli after claiming coaching award
|Modric unsure whether Bale or Isco will start Champions League final
|AC Milan in talks to sign Rodriguez, agent reveals
|Mbappe to consult Deschamps over future amid Real Madrid links
|Zidane: I have the Real Madrid ´DNA´
|Udinese extend Del Neri contract
|Ventura unhappy at Man Utd over ´bizarre´ Darmian request
|Bale fully fit for Champions League final
|Messi hails ´incredible´ Totti
|Begovic swaps Chelsea for Bournemouth
|Liverpool to sign Chelsea striker Solanke
|Real Madrid are going to beat Juventus - Ronaldo confident of Champions League glory
|Southgate backs Trippier to thrive after Clyne drops out of England squad
|Spalletti backs Di Francesco to replace him at Roma
|Mahrez announces intention to leave Leicester
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments as he closes on new deal
|Lambert leaves Wolves after six months
|Unbeaten at home, over two goals per game - Tuchel´s Dortmund spell in numbers
|Watzke: Dortmund became ´worn out´ dealing with Tuchel
|Favre, Nagelsmann and the candidates to replace Tuchel at Dortmund
|Montella signs AC Milan extension
|Kompany earns Belgium recall
|Sissoko hoping for Tottenham exit
|Silva eyes reunion with Ederson at Manchester City
|Bale and Isco can play together - Zidane
|Christos FC: Amateurs named after liquor store who barely train on brink of dream MLS date
|Disappointing but positive - Mubarak sums up Guardiola´s first campaign
|Borussia Dortmund part company with Tuchel
|Southgate not writing off Rooney
|Jones: Manchester United not scared of anyone
|Aguero´s City future never in doubt - Mubarak
|Casillas: Buffon deserves Champions League glory
|Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
|Janssen vows to fight for Tottenham place
|Atletico should give Torres contract for life - Saul
|Who has the strongest line up – Real Madrid or Juventus? We rate the title holders and the Italian c
|Roma part ways with Spalletti
|Pjanic out to expose Real Madrid weaknesses
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli
|Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Wolfsburg 1 (0-2 agg): Vieirinha seals Bundesliga survival
|Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or for current form, not past achievements - Chiellini
|I hope he calls it a day - Adams urges Wenger not to spoil Arsenal reign
|Allegri not worried by Juve final record
|Another promotion campaign daunting for defeated Stam
|The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League
|The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona
|Managing egos, sorting the defence and playing the Barca way - Valverde´s Camp Nou challenges
|Valverde named new Barcelona boss
|Huddersfield Town 0 Reading 0 (aet, 4-3 pens): Ward the hero as Wagner´s men go up
|Chiellini: Juve better than 2015 Champions League final loss
|Strootman signs new five-year Roma deal
|Pellegrino leaves Alaves after Copa final defeat
|Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell
|BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022
|Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack
|Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus
|Calm down - Mendy cools talk of City move with Paris video
|AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma
|Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager
|Coman pondered Bayern exit
|Four fans die after stampede ahead of Honduran final
|Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
|Moses is not a cheat - Conte
|MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
|Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
|Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
|I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
|Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
|Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
|This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
|Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival