Ventura unhappy at Man Utd over ´bizarre´ Darmian request

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura has criticised Manchester United over the club's "bizarre" refusal to release Matteo Darmian for international duty.
Darmian helped United beat Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday and Ventura revealed United have blocked the full-back from joining up with his country.
Italy face San Marino and Uruguay in international friendlies on May 31 and June 7 respectively ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on June 11.
Ventura named an experimental young squad for the fixtures due to a number of players, including Mattia De Sciglio, Alessandro Florenzi, Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta, being unavailable through injury and hit out at United over Darmian.
"I'd also add Darmian, he doesn't have permission from United to come to us until June 5," Ventura told reporters on Tuesday.
What a feeling!! Proud of this team!! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/e0M4YgdkIk— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) May 24, 2017
"A bizarre choice, as he's been stopped since the Europa League final, and I think we've lost him for the Uruguay game too. A bizarre choice.
"We're not going to cry though, we've lost many players over the months but locally we have a lot of youngsters thanks to the training camps.
"[Andrea] Conti, [Danilo] D'Ambrosio and [Leonardo] Spinazzola will be important for us in the upcoming matches."
| #Ventura has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming fixtures with #Uruguay and #Liechtenstein.— Italy (@azzurri) May 27, 2017
https://t.co/0PU6jsAPH0#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/ELNVYC85Hi
With defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Daniele Rugani carrying injuries, Ventura is hoping the Juventus trio of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini come through Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid safely.
"It seems that Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini will all play on Saturday and I've spoken to all three of them," Ventura added.
|Sarri ´not finished´ at Napoli after claiming coaching award
|Modric unsure whether Bale or Isco will start Champions League final
|AC Milan in talks to sign Rodriguez, agent reveals
|Mbappe to consult Deschamps over future amid Real Madrid links
|Zidane: I have the Real Madrid ´DNA´
|Udinese extend Del Neri contract
|Ventura unhappy at Man Utd over ´bizarre´ Darmian request
|Bale fully fit for Champions League final
|Messi hails ´incredible´ Totti
|Begovic swaps Chelsea for Bournemouth
|Liverpool to sign Chelsea striker Solanke
|Real Madrid are going to beat Juventus - Ronaldo confident of Champions League glory
|Southgate backs Trippier to thrive after Clyne drops out of England squad
|Spalletti backs Di Francesco to replace him at Roma
|Mahrez announces intention to leave Leicester
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments as he closes on new deal
|Lambert leaves Wolves after six months
|Unbeaten at home, over two goals per game - Tuchel´s Dortmund spell in numbers
|Watzke: Dortmund became ´worn out´ dealing with Tuchel
|Favre, Nagelsmann and the candidates to replace Tuchel at Dortmund
|Montella signs AC Milan extension
|Kompany earns Belgium recall
|Sissoko hoping for Tottenham exit
|Silva eyes reunion with Ederson at Manchester City
|Bale and Isco can play together - Zidane
|Christos FC: Amateurs named after liquor store who barely train on brink of dream MLS date
|Disappointing but positive - Mubarak sums up Guardiola´s first campaign
|Borussia Dortmund part company with Tuchel
|Southgate not writing off Rooney
|Jones: Manchester United not scared of anyone
|Aguero´s City future never in doubt - Mubarak
|Casillas: Buffon deserves Champions League glory
|Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
|Janssen vows to fight for Tottenham place
|Atletico should give Torres contract for life - Saul
|Who has the strongest line up – Real Madrid or Juventus? We rate the title holders and the Italian c
|Roma part ways with Spalletti
|Pjanic out to expose Real Madrid weaknesses
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli
|Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Wolfsburg 1 (0-2 agg): Vieirinha seals Bundesliga survival
|Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or for current form, not past achievements - Chiellini
|I hope he calls it a day - Adams urges Wenger not to spoil Arsenal reign
|Allegri not worried by Juve final record
|Another promotion campaign daunting for defeated Stam
|The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League
|The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona
|Managing egos, sorting the defence and playing the Barca way - Valverde´s Camp Nou challenges
|Valverde named new Barcelona boss
|Huddersfield Town 0 Reading 0 (aet, 4-3 pens): Ward the hero as Wagner´s men go up
|Chiellini: Juve better than 2015 Champions League final loss
|Strootman signs new five-year Roma deal
|Pellegrino leaves Alaves after Copa final defeat
|Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell
|BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022
|Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack
|Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus
|Calm down - Mendy cools talk of City move with Paris video
|AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma
|Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager
|Coman pondered Bayern exit
|Four fans die after stampede ahead of Honduran final
|Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
|Moses is not a cheat - Conte
|MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
|Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
|Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
|I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
|Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
|Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
|This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
|Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival