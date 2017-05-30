Udinese extend Del Neri contract

Udinese have exercised the option to extend Luigi Del Neri's contract until the end of next season after he guided the club away from trouble in Serie A.

Del Neri was hired at Stadio Friuli in October after Beppe Iachini guided the team to just two wins from their opening seven league matches.

Udinese won 10 and drawn eight of the 31 Serie A matches Del Neri has taken care of, leading them to a 13th-place finish - 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

The 66-year-old will hope to build on that now that a new deal for the 2017-18 campaign has been agreed.