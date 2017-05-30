Montella signs AC Milan extension

Related

30 May 2017 15:45

Vincenzo Montella has signed a new contract with AC Milan after leading the Serie A club back into Europe.

Montella agreed a two-year deal running to 2019 in a Facebook Live event streamed by Milan on Tuesday.

The former Italy international saw Milan to a sixth-place finish in Serie A this season, earning a place in the qualifying rounds for the Europa League, despite winning only one of their last seven league games.

There had been reports Milan's new owners, Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux - owned by Chinese businessman Yonghong Li, would seek to appoint a new head coach.

 

But Montella has been given the chance to oversee the new era at San Siro, with centre-back Mateo Musacchio already snapped up from Valencia on a four-year deal for a fee reported to be around €18million.

Milan picked out European qualification, a late equaliser against rivals Inter and a win against Bologna with nine men among the reasons Montella has been handed a new deal.

"After a positive season managing a great group, the club and Vincenzo Montella are ready to continue working together, renewing the contract of the Rossoneri manager," the club statement read.

 

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
11 Cagliari 38 -21 47
12 Sassuolo 38 -5 46
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -44 18

