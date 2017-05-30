Jones: Manchester United not scared of anyone

Phil Jones has stressed Manchester United are not scared of anyone and believes they have what it takes to challenge for Premier League glory next season.

United had to settle for sixth place in the table this term, but eventually secured Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League.

Jones hopes their European success will help them next season and he is confident they can mix it up with the big guns.

"There is no doubt that when everyone is fit and everyone is playing well and confident we can take on anyone," Jones told the club's official website.

"We are not scared of anyone and we do not look at other clubs and think we are miles away from them, far from it. But we know we can certainly challenge better than we have done this season in the league.

"It has been tough at times, especially at home when we have created loads of chances but there has been some goalkeeping heroics or we have made the wrong pass at the key time, but ultimately I think we have had a good season.

"Ultimately the Champions League is where we want to be and the football we want to be playing next season. That is where the club belongs and we had to earn that right. We have learnt a lot from the experience and that can only help us."