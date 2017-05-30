Janssen vows to fight for Tottenham place

Vincent Janssen has acknowledged his first season at Tottenham has been a disappointment on a personal level, but is confident of an improved 2017-18.

The Netherlands international failed to live up to the high expectations after he joined Spurs from AZ ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, scoring just twice in 27 Premier League outings.

Despite being in the shadows of Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, Janssen refuses to throw in the towel just yet and is determined to prove his worth next term.

"I would not have minded had the season gone on a bit longer. I would have played more then," the 22-year-old told NOS.

"It is clear that this was not my best season. But I still learned a lot.

"We finished second in the Premier League, so I think we can be satisfied. I did not have much of a role in Spurs' successful season. I expected to play more. But this is the way it is.

"But I did develop. That is the way football is sometimes. Of course, it was a disappointing season. This is not what I hoped for. But you can have a bad season. Things have all gone well for me in recent seasons, so a year like this can happen for a young player.

"I am not afraid next season at Spurs will be like this again. I am very confident. Things can change very fast in football!"

Janssen's contract at Spurs runs until June 2020.