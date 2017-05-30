Christos FC: Amateurs named after liquor store who barely train on brink of dream MLS date

Walk into Christos Discount Liquor Store on the outskirts of Baltimore, MD and you will spot a row of trophies above shelves filled with brandy, cognac, scotch and bourbon whisky.
Behind the till there is even more silverware on show beneath banners dedicated to a successful local amateur football team.
This is the home of Christos FC.
Christos are a club started by a group of friends 20 years ago with the aid of sponsorship from their local alcohol outlet and they are on the brink of making a name for themselves on a national scale.
They barely train, but victory over Premier Development League outfit Chicago FC United on Wednesday will earn the side from the Maryland Major Soccer League (MMSL) - a regional division on the bottom rung of the United States Soccer Federation's ladder - a trip to face MLS giants DC United, the country's second most successful club, in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.
It is something that Jody Haislip, one of three brothers pivotal to the Sunday league team's founding in 1997 and now general manager, never expected when seeking sponsorship from their local liquor store for their debut campaign all those years ago.
"We're an amateur soccer team that was literally founded by some friends, just local guys that wanted to play soccer at a high level and 20 years later look where we are," Haislip told Omnisport.
"It's astonishing; it's something you could not have dreamt about 20 years ago."
Born from a passion and desire simply to play football, Christos has evolved into a club consisting of four different teams, with the main squad breaking new ground and winning two national titles in 2016 – the Amateur Open Cup and National Cup.
While trophies - and there have been plenty of them, including six MMSL titles – help encourage unpaid players to put the effort in, key to Christos' long-term development has been a relationship with a local university.
"UMBC stands for University of Maryland, Baltimore County but sometimes guys say this is University of Maryland, Baltimore Christos because literally if you graduate from UMBC, most guys come and play for Christos," said Haislip, who explained the handy role that key striker Pete Coringi III's father plays as head coach at UMBC.
"We have that college locked down. If anyone graduates from that university and wants to continue playing Sunday-type ball they're going to come play for us."
Christos are able to draw on a large pool of around 40 players, but with no payment on offer full-time jobs are required and that inevitably makes it difficult for them to come together for group training.
Haislip, the playfully self-styled CEFIO – chief executive financial informational officer – due to his all-encompassing role, said: "If I had to guess, we might've trained one time in the last two or three years. With this core group of guys it's literally been one practice a year if that and that's not even a training session."
But Chris Wilson, the full-back who is the longest-serving member currently on the first team having joined in 2011, believes the tight-knit relationships between the players makes up for any lack of preparation.
It may well have been such spirit – a factor so important for Christos they have the word "Brothers" on their crest – that enabled them to shock professional side and 1995 US Open Cup champions Richmond Kickers in their second-round match on May 17.
FINAL: Kickers fall to @ChristosFC in the #USOC2017 pic.twitter.com/bFpekhgTBM
— Richmond Kickers (@RichmondKickers) May 18, 2017
"I don't think it's too terribly difficult because we all know each other and we all know each other's tendencies, which really helps," said Wilson.
"I think as far as teams go we have a pretty good chemistry and we always say it, we'd rather play away then play at home because we get to travel with our friends. It's much more enjoyable than playing at home and afterwards maybe hanging out."
For their next US Open Cup jaunt Christos will catch the last flight to Chicago out of Baltimore on Tuesday – a move designed to allow anyone who cannot get time off work to make the trip – and take on FC United the next day.
The players will travel back to Maryland on Thursday and that same day catch another plane to Cleveland to take part in the Hank Steinbrecher Cup, a competition that amounts to being an amateur Super Cup.
Inevitably there are hefty costs for such a schedule. While US Soccer offers reimbursement for expenses in the US Open Cup, clubs have to front the money themselves. In a bid to aid their burgeoning campaign, Christos set up a GoFundMe page that quickly hit its $7,500 target with the help of some national icons. New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan donated $500 dollars from his own pocket and retweeted a link to the fund-raising initiative, while former US international Taylor Twellman also provided greater publicity.
Help support @ChristosFC in their @usopencup run. #USOpenCup https://t.co/15WnFAQaPz
— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) May 19, 2017
"Christos can't be mentioned with the Red Bulls and Taylor Twellman and guys like that. We were amazed, astonished and just truly grateful that people are stepping up and helping us out and truly believing in US soccer and this cup and what it means to these amateur teams," said Haislip.
"The Richmond win was certainly the biggest of our club and without the help of this funding it would've been difficult to get some of the guys out there [to Chicago]. But truly the Sacha Kljestan thing was a shock-and-awe like moment."
And while being named after a liquor store and barely training may appear unprofessional, the mentality within the Christos squad seems anything but.
"The great thing about our team is that we didn't go into that game thinking we were underdogs," said Wilson of their visit to Richmond, before discussing the prospect of taking on MLS giants DC United.
"To be able to say you're one win away from playing DC United is very cool, but I don't think anyone is looking towards that yet. I think everyone knows we have one game sitting in front of us playing that and I think everyone's ready to go up to Chicago and get a result.
"Come Wednesday if the result goes our way I think that there will be a lot of people really looking forward to proving themselves against an MLS team, but I really don't think that too many people are looking that far ahead which is the sign of a team that is ready to get there."
They may be amateurs, but Christos FC are a confident club proving they can mix it with teams above their level. Should they book a date with DC, the MLS giants will need to be careful to avoid becoming the latest chapter in this Baltimore side's remarkable story.
DATE CHANGE: D.C. United vs. @FCUNITED_Soccer or @ChristosFC (4th Round) moved to June 13 at Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds, MD. 7:30 p.m. ET.
— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 22, 2017
|Spalletti backs Di Francesco to replace him at Roma
|Mahrez announces intention to leave Leicester
|Arsene Wenger: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments as he closes on new deal
|Lambert leaves Wolves after six months
|Unbeaten at home, over two goals per game - Tuchel´s Dortmund spell in numbers
|Watzke: Dortmund became ´worn out´ dealing with Tuchel
|Favre, Nagelsmann and the candidates to replace Tuchel at Dortmund
|Montella signs AC Milan extension
|Kompany earns Belgium recall
|Sissoko hoping for Tottenham exit
|Silva eyes reunion with Ederson at Manchester City
|Bale and Isco can play together - Zidane
|Christos FC: Amateurs named after liquor store who barely train on brink of dream MLS date
|Disappointing but positive - Mubarak sums up Guardiola´s first campaign
|Borussia Dortmund part company with Tuchel
|Southgate not writing off Rooney
|Jones: Manchester United not scared of anyone
|Aguero´s City future never in doubt - Mubarak
|Casillas: Buffon deserves Champions League glory
|Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
|Janssen vows to fight for Tottenham place
|Atletico should give Torres contract for life - Saul
|Who has the strongest line up – Real Madrid or Juventus? We rate the title holders and the Italian c
|Roma part ways with Spalletti
|Pjanic out to expose Real Madrid weaknesses
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli
|Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Wolfsburg 1 (0-2 agg): Vieirinha seals Bundesliga survival
|Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or for current form, not past achievements - Chiellini
|I hope he calls it a day - Adams urges Wenger not to spoil Arsenal reign
|Allegri not worried by Juve final record
|Another promotion campaign daunting for defeated Stam
|The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League
|The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona
|Managing egos, sorting the defence and playing the Barca way - Valverde´s Camp Nou challenges
|Valverde named new Barcelona boss
|Huddersfield Town 0 Reading 0 (aet, 4-3 pens): Ward the hero as Wagner´s men go up
|Chiellini: Juve better than 2015 Champions League final loss
|Strootman signs new five-year Roma deal
|Pellegrino leaves Alaves after Copa final defeat
|Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell
|BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022
|Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack
|Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus
|Calm down - Mendy cools talk of City move with Paris video
|AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma
|Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager
|Coman pondered Bayern exit
|Four fans die after stampede ahead of Honduran final
|Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
|Moses is not a cheat - Conte
|MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
|Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
|Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
|I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
|Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
|Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
|This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
|Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival
|Lorient 0 Troyes 0 (1-2 agg): Goalless draw sees visitors promoted to Ligue 1
|Dzeko´s 29 goals claim Serie A Capocannoniere
|Inter 5 Udinese 2: Perisic stars in crushing victory
|Ausilio confirms Manchester United interest in Perisic
|Totti: I´m not ready to say it´s over
|Totti is not normal - De Rossi emotional after Roma icon´s farewell
|Twenty-five seasons, 307 goals, one incredible legacy – the numbers behind Totti´s remarkable career
|Sampdoria 2 Napoli 4: Comprehensive win not enough to snatch second place
|Roma 3 Genoa 2: Perotti seals Champions League berth in dream farewell for Totti
|Leave him alone! - Montella shrugs off Donnarumma error
|I didn´t want to leave Real Madrid - Ronaldo
|The offside rule is crazy - Cahill hits out at Sanchez FA Cup goal
|I think Rooney wants to leave Manchester United, says Robson
|Cagliari 2 AC Milan 1: Pisacane late show seals fitting Stadio Sant´Elia farewell
|Inter announce Palacio departure
|Courtois ready to sign new Chelsea contract
|Everyone wrote me off - Critics inspired Mertesacker before Arsenal triumph
|Emery never feared the sack at PSG
|Barcelona future not in my hands – Paco Alcacer
|Varane wants to see Mbappe alongside history-maker Ronaldo
|Iniesta: I needed Busquets´ help to lift the Copa del Rey trophy!
|Man United capable of anything - Lingard eyes glory next season
|Freiburg´s Grifo signs Borussia Monchengladbach deal
|Verratti expects to be at PSG next season amid Barcelona rumours
|Coquelin: FA Cup win was for Wenger and we want him to stay
|Ibrahimovic wanted by ´many clubs´, but he´ll stay in Europe - Raiola
|Matuidi unsure about PSG future amid Man United links
|Al-Khelaifi certain Emery will stay at PSG
|MLS Review: Galaxy win Clasico, Sporting KC beaten
|He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico hint at Griezmann stay
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Luis Enrique hails ´extraterrestrial´ Messi
|Every player wants to play more – Fabregas cagey on Chelsea future after final omission
|Tuchel hopes to continue as Borussia Dortmund boss
|Kompany adamant Stones ´has everything´
|People talk too much about China - Costa would only leave Chelsea for Atletico
|Conte clear-headed for close season after Chelsea´s Wembley woe