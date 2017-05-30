BREAKING NEWS: Borussia Dortmund part company with Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel's time at Borussia Dortmund has come to a premature end as his contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

The 44-year-old still had a deal with BVB until June 2018, but his future at the club had long been in doubt following his strained relationship with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and the club's board of directors.

Tuchel guided Dortmund to DFB-Pokal glory at the weekend when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, but the Bundesliga giants have now decided there is no longer a foundation to continue their collaboration and have parted ways with their head coach.

In a statement released on the club's official website, Dortmund insisted Tuchel's departure had nothing to do with his disagreement with Watzke.

"We would like to thank Thomas Tuchel for his successful time at BVB, culminating in Saturday's DFB-Pokal win. We would like to wish Thomas Tuchel all the best for the future," the statement said.

"Borussia Dortmund will not go into details about the reason behind this decision, which is the result of a longer process.

"BVB would like to emphasise this decision was not based on a difference of opinion between two people. Borussia Dortmund's wellbeing will always be more important than individuals."