The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League

David Wagner said it was an "unbelievable story" and a "fairytale" after Huddersfield Town won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.
Town drew all three of their Championship play-off matches but triumphed 4-3 on penalties against Reading at Wembley on Monday, having also needed spot-kicks to get through a tight semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.
Wagner - appointed Huddersfield manager in November 2015 - led his side to promotion despite working on a small budget compared to the biggest clubs in the Championship.
And the German hailed the club's achievement having prevailed against the odds to reach the top division for the first time since 1972.
The Terriers are back in the top flight for the first time since 1972.— EFL (@EFL) May 29, 2017
A remarkable season for @htafcdotcom, & this man...
David Wagner! pic.twitter.com/2uwDMrcLuY
"A lot of the pundits wrote us off before the season," Wagner told Sky Sports. "Over the season I thought we could do a little bit more, I thought around Christmas when we'd played everyone we had a chance.
"What happened is an unbelievable story - a fairytale."
- @dan_ward52, the penalty shoot-out king. #PlayOffFinal pic.twitter.com/vIG10b3OWM— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 29, 2017
Former Borussia Dortmund II coach Wagner insisted he had been written off because of his lack of knowledge of English football after taking his first senior job in management.
"We tried a lot of small details to bring this club forward - usually you need three or four years to do what we've done," Wagner continued.
"I am so happy because when I arrived people said I had no experience, no experience of British football, no experience of players - I always had to fight against that.
"It's proved experience is important but not everything. It's heart and desire. We only wanted to play this season to our limits, and now we know where our limit is."
WATCH: emotional scenes at @wembleystadium; Huddersfield Town has been promoted to the @premierleague! #htafc (AT) pic.twitter.com/tCEiBkmwr3— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 29, 2017
Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle insisted his club had earned promotion "the right way" after overcoming Reading in a game reported to be worth as much as £290million if Town survive in the Premier League next season.
"I'm so emotional. To say I've been supporting this club since 1969, to be a Premier League team now - dreams come true," Hoyle told Sky Sports.
"It's huge what it means for Huddersfield, we're on the big stage. It proves you don't have to blow your brains to get promoted. We've done it the right way.
49 - Huddersfield will be the 49th different team to play in the PL and will be in the top-flight for the first time since 1972. Party. pic.twitter.com/fqTKhXth2p— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2017
"It's a crazy world. Reading have lost on penalties and that's really cruel. The prize is so big and I feel for them. It's our turn. We deserve it because of the way we've done it.
"We can give lots of people hope, smaller clubs that keep believing - you can achieve the impossible."
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli
|Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Wolfsburg 1 (0-2 agg): Vieirinha seals Bundesliga survival
|Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or for current form, not past achievements - Chiellini
|I hope he calls it a day - Adams urges Wenger not to spoil Arsenal reign
|Allegri not worried by Juve final record
|Another promotion campaign daunting for defeated Stam
|The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League
|The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona
|Managing egos, sorting the defence and playing the Barca way - Valverde´s Camp Nou challenges
|Valverde named new Barcelona boss
|Huddersfield Town 0 Reading 0 (aet, 4-3 pens): Ward the hero as Wagner´s men go up
|Chiellini: Juve better than 2015 Champions League final loss
|Strootman signs new five-year Roma deal
|Pellegrino leaves Alaves after Copa final defeat
|Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell
|BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022
|Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack
|Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus
|Calm down - Mendy cools talk of City move with Paris video
|AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma
|Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager
|Coman pondered Bayern exit
|Four fans die after stampede ahead of Honduran final
|Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
|Moses is not a cheat - Conte
|MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
|Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
|Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
|I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
|Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
|Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
|This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
|Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival
|Lorient 0 Troyes 0 (1-2 agg): Goalless draw sees visitors promoted to Ligue 1
|Dzeko´s 29 goals claim Serie A Capocannoniere
|Inter 5 Udinese 2: Perisic stars in crushing victory
|Ausilio confirms Manchester United interest in Perisic
|Totti: I´m not ready to say it´s over
|Totti is not normal - De Rossi emotional after Roma icon´s farewell
|Twenty-five seasons, 307 goals, one incredible legacy – the numbers behind Totti´s remarkable career
|Sampdoria 2 Napoli 4: Comprehensive win not enough to snatch second place
|Roma 3 Genoa 2: Perotti seals Champions League berth in dream farewell for Totti
|Leave him alone! - Montella shrugs off Donnarumma error
|I didn´t want to leave Real Madrid - Ronaldo
|The offside rule is crazy - Cahill hits out at Sanchez FA Cup goal
|I think Rooney wants to leave Manchester United, says Robson
|Cagliari 2 AC Milan 1: Pisacane late show seals fitting Stadio Sant´Elia farewell
|Inter announce Palacio departure
|Courtois ready to sign new Chelsea contract
|Everyone wrote me off - Critics inspired Mertesacker before Arsenal triumph
|Emery never feared the sack at PSG
|Barcelona future not in my hands – Paco Alcacer
|Varane wants to see Mbappe alongside history-maker Ronaldo
|Iniesta: I needed Busquets´ help to lift the Copa del Rey trophy!
|Man United capable of anything - Lingard eyes glory next season
|Freiburg´s Grifo signs Borussia Monchengladbach deal
|Verratti expects to be at PSG next season amid Barcelona rumours
|Coquelin: FA Cup win was for Wenger and we want him to stay
|Ibrahimovic wanted by ´many clubs´, but he´ll stay in Europe - Raiola
|Matuidi unsure about PSG future amid Man United links
|Al-Khelaifi certain Emery will stay at PSG
|MLS Review: Galaxy win Clasico, Sporting KC beaten
|He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico hint at Griezmann stay
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Luis Enrique hails ´extraterrestrial´ Messi
|Every player wants to play more – Fabregas cagey on Chelsea future after final omission
|Tuchel hopes to continue as Borussia Dortmund boss
|Kompany adamant Stones ´has everything´
|People talk too much about China - Costa would only leave Chelsea for Atletico
|Conte clear-headed for close season after Chelsea´s Wembley woe