The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde will have the chance to quickly win a place in the affections of Barcelona's supporters if he can begin his tenure as head coach by defeating bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana at the start of next season.
Barca are a regular fixture in the clash that pits LaLiga champions against Copa del Rey holders over two legs, claiming the trophy on a record 12 occasions.
But they suffered a chastening experience in the traditional curtain-raiser when Valverde's Athletic Bilbao thrashed them 4-0 at a typically boisterous San Mames in 2015.
Barcelona rotated their line-up from the 5-4 extra-time win over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup three days earlier but there were few fears Luis Enrique's treble winners would unravel quite so spectacularly against a side they beat to lift the Copa del Rey two and a half months earlier.
They began on the front foot but went behind to a simply sensational opening goal – Mikel San Jose crunching an improbable shot back over Marc-Andre ter Stegen from inside the centre circle after the visiting goalkeeper's headed clearance fell invitingly.
GOL GOOOOOOOOL GOLAZO GOOOOLAZO GOLAZO GOLAZO de San José 1-0 #athlive— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) August 14, 2015
Athletic were rampant from that point on, pressing and harassing Barca to distraction and leaving their veteran striker to reap the rewards.
Aritz Aduriz muscled his way above Javier Mascherano to make it 2-0 eight minutes into the second half and swivelled in the box to dispatch a loose ball after the hour.
Dani Alves conceded a penalty for pushing at a corner in the 68th minute, leaving Aduriz to step up and complete a quickfire hat-trick from the spot.
Barcelona were unable to repair the damage, Aduriz on target once more in a 1-1 return clash at Camp Nou, as Athletic and Valverde sealed a famous triumph.
If he manages to dispatch Madrid in similar fashion, instant hero status awaits.
Ernesto Valverde is the new @FCBarcelona coach.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 29, 2017
Welcome, Ernesto!#HolaValverde pic.twitter.com/XBjdEztHRe
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli
|Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Wolfsburg 1 (0-2 agg): Vieirinha seals Bundesliga survival
|Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or for current form, not past achievements - Chiellini
|I hope he calls it a day - Adams urges Wenger not to spoil Arsenal reign
|Allegri not worried by Juve final record
|Another promotion campaign daunting for defeated Stam
|The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League
|The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona
|Managing egos, sorting the defence and playing the Barca way - Valverde´s Camp Nou challenges
|Valverde named new Barcelona boss
|Huddersfield Town 0 Reading 0 (aet, 4-3 pens): Ward the hero as Wagner´s men go up
|Chiellini: Juve better than 2015 Champions League final loss
|Strootman signs new five-year Roma deal
|Pellegrino leaves Alaves after Copa final defeat
|Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell
|BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022
|Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack
|Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus
|Calm down - Mendy cools talk of City move with Paris video
|AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma
|Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager
|Coman pondered Bayern exit
|Four fans die after stampede ahead of Honduran final
|Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
|Moses is not a cheat - Conte
|MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
|Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
|Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
|I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
|Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
|Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
|This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
|Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival
|Lorient 0 Troyes 0 (1-2 agg): Goalless draw sees visitors promoted to Ligue 1
|Dzeko´s 29 goals claim Serie A Capocannoniere
|Inter 5 Udinese 2: Perisic stars in crushing victory
|Ausilio confirms Manchester United interest in Perisic
|Totti: I´m not ready to say it´s over
|Totti is not normal - De Rossi emotional after Roma icon´s farewell
|Twenty-five seasons, 307 goals, one incredible legacy – the numbers behind Totti´s remarkable career
|Sampdoria 2 Napoli 4: Comprehensive win not enough to snatch second place
|Roma 3 Genoa 2: Perotti seals Champions League berth in dream farewell for Totti
|Leave him alone! - Montella shrugs off Donnarumma error
|I didn´t want to leave Real Madrid - Ronaldo
|The offside rule is crazy - Cahill hits out at Sanchez FA Cup goal
|I think Rooney wants to leave Manchester United, says Robson
|Cagliari 2 AC Milan 1: Pisacane late show seals fitting Stadio Sant´Elia farewell
|Inter announce Palacio departure
|Courtois ready to sign new Chelsea contract
|Everyone wrote me off - Critics inspired Mertesacker before Arsenal triumph
|Emery never feared the sack at PSG
|Barcelona future not in my hands – Paco Alcacer
|Varane wants to see Mbappe alongside history-maker Ronaldo
|Iniesta: I needed Busquets´ help to lift the Copa del Rey trophy!
|Man United capable of anything - Lingard eyes glory next season
|Freiburg´s Grifo signs Borussia Monchengladbach deal
|Verratti expects to be at PSG next season amid Barcelona rumours
|Coquelin: FA Cup win was for Wenger and we want him to stay
|Ibrahimovic wanted by ´many clubs´, but he´ll stay in Europe - Raiola
|Matuidi unsure about PSG future amid Man United links
|Al-Khelaifi certain Emery will stay at PSG
|MLS Review: Galaxy win Clasico, Sporting KC beaten
|He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico hint at Griezmann stay
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Luis Enrique hails ´extraterrestrial´ Messi
|Every player wants to play more – Fabregas cagey on Chelsea future after final omission
|Tuchel hopes to continue as Borussia Dortmund boss
|Kompany adamant Stones ´has everything´
|People talk too much about China - Costa would only leave Chelsea for Atletico
|Conte clear-headed for close season after Chelsea´s Wembley woe