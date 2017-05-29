Related

Article

Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury

29 May 2017 00:51

Roma have announced Emerson Palmieri will require surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury on the last day of the Serie A season.

Defender Palmieri went down in the first half of Roma's 3-2 win over Genoa in Francesco Totti's farewell appearance for the club and left the field on a stretcher.

The Brazil-born 22-year-old had been named in a young Italy squad by Gianpiero Ventura for an upcoming friendly against San Marino, recieving his first international call.

"Emerson Palmieri was subjected to instrumental tests that have highlighted the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee," a Roma statement read.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday], Emerson will undergo arthroscopic surgery for ligament reconstruction."

Sponsored links

Monday 29 May

09:00 Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
08:58 Moses is not a cheat - Conte
04:36 MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
04:00 Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
02:03 Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
01:11 I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
00:51 Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
00:33 Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
00:13 This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
00:00 Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival

Sunday 28 May

23:34 Lorient 0 Troyes 0 (1-2 agg): Goalless draw sees visitors promoted to Ligue 1
23:24 Dzeko´s 29 goals claim Serie A Capocannoniere
22:50 Inter 5 Udinese 2: Perisic stars in crushing victory
22:13 Ausilio confirms Manchester United interest in Perisic
22:04 Totti: I´m not ready to say it´s over
21:31 Totti is not normal - De Rossi emotional after Roma icon´s farewell
20:36 Twenty-five seasons, 307 goals, one incredible legacy – the numbers behind Totti´s remarkable career
20:09 Sampdoria 2 Napoli 4: Comprehensive win not enough to snatch second place
20:07 Roma 3 Genoa 2: Perotti seals Champions League berth in dream farewell for Totti
19:43 Leave him alone! - Montella shrugs off Donnarumma error
19:30 I didn´t want to leave Real Madrid - Ronaldo
17:46 The offside rule is crazy - Cahill hits out at Sanchez FA Cup goal
17:35 I think Rooney wants to leave Manchester United, says Robson
17:20 Cagliari 2 AC Milan 1: Pisacane late show seals fitting Stadio Sant´Elia farewell
17:09 Inter announce Palacio departure
16:47 Courtois ready to sign new Chelsea contract
16:34 Everyone wrote me off - Critics inspired Mertesacker before Arsenal triumph
15:32 Emery never feared the sack at PSG
14:06 Barcelona future not in my hands – Paco Alcacer
13:34 Varane wants to see Mbappe alongside history-maker Ronaldo
13:33 Iniesta: I needed Busquets´ help to lift the Copa del Rey trophy!
12:47 Man United capable of anything - Lingard eyes glory next season
11:54 Freiburg´s Grifo signs Borussia Monchengladbach deal
11:38 Verratti expects to be at PSG next season amid Barcelona rumours
10:51 Coquelin: FA Cup win was for Wenger and we want him to stay
09:46 Ibrahimovic wanted by ´many clubs´, but he´ll stay in Europe - Raiola
09:25 Matuidi unsure about PSG future amid Man United links
08:24 Al-Khelaifi certain Emery will stay at PSG
06:27 MLS Review: Galaxy win Clasico, Sporting KC beaten
05:03 He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico hint at Griezmann stay
04:24 Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
03:24 Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
03:22 Luis Enrique hails ´extraterrestrial´ Messi
00:48 Every player wants to play more – Fabregas cagey on Chelsea future after final omission
00:21 Tuchel hopes to continue as Borussia Dortmund boss
00:08 Kompany adamant Stones ´has everything´
00:01 People talk too much about China - Costa would only leave Chelsea for Atletico
00:01 Conte clear-headed for close season after Chelsea´s Wembley woe

Saturday 27 May

23:43 Conte: Sanchez´s goal should not have stood
23:41 Neymar equals Puskas´ record in Copa final
23:38 Carrick signs new one-year Manchester United deal
23:34 Barcelona 3 Alaves 1: Messi magic secures Luis Enrique parting gift
23:15 Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Cissokho own goal in stoppage time delivers Coupe de France glory
23:13 Ridiculous to base my future on one match - Wenger
22:47 Allegri turns focus to Champions League after ´beautiful´ season
22:07 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Audacious Aubameyang penalty seals DFB-Pokal crown in sty
21:23 Ramsey wants Wenger to stay after scoring FA Cup final winner
21:10 On Wednesday it will be clearer – Wenger reiterates stance on his future despite FA Cup glory
21:08 Wenger should bow out in glory after Wembley thriller
21:02 Silva attracted by Watford´s ambition
20:51 Arsenal and Wenger set new FA Cup records
20:42 Teenager Kean makes history with Juve winner
20:38 Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1: Ramsey the hero again as Gunners win record 13th FA Cup
20:19 Moses sent off following dive in FA Cup final
20:13 Bologna 1 Juventus 2: Kean´s first goal secures win
19:25 Hasenhuttl acknowledges RB Leipzig could lose Keita and Forsberg
19:19 Making history is not easy! - Rodgers lauds Celtic´s identity after Scottish Cup triumph
18:28 Celtic 2 Aberdeen 1: Late Rogic moment of magic seals unbeaten domestic treble
18:05 Montella urges Donnarumma to ´use his head´ amid Milan exit speculation
18:03 Spalletti not drawn on Inter links as he eyes second place with Roma
17:47 FA Cup final: Ospina starts for Arsenal with Chelsea stars primed for double
17:42 Vecchi demands ´blood, sweat and tears´ from Inter players
17:39 Totti is used by the media - Spalletti frustrated by focus on Roma captain
17:02 Falcao wants Monaco stay
16:50 Sergio Ramos is tattooing every week – Varela bemused by Frankfurt banishment
16:35 Juventus stalwart Tacchinardi ´betting on Higuain´ to settle Champions League
16:24 Mertens renews Napoli deal
16:17 Romero wants to become United´s number one
16:04 El Shaarawy and Montolivo handed Italy recalls
15:52 Ex-Newcastle boss Pardew not interested in Sunderland job
15:06 Watford appoint Silva
14:57 A disgrace I will never forget – Wenger savages Arsenal critics
14:29 Mourinho: Griezmann? Ask Ed Woodward
13:35 Raiola denies Donnarumma threat from AC Milan ahead of contract talks
13:13 Zabaleta challenges West Ham to believe in winning trophies
12:19 Ajax defender Sanchez would love to play for Barcelona
11:50 Kane beats Kante to PFA Fans´ Player of the Season prize
11:24 Kane will stay at Tottenham but others may think we´re ´a nearly club´, says Rose
10:58 Stopping Messi the main concern for reported Real Madrid target Hernandez
10:29 Asensio: Rafa Nadal told Real Madrid to sign me
09:49 Chelsea star Hazard yet to receive new contract offer
05:28 Emery desperate to win Coupe de France
03:45 Toronto 5 Columbus Crew 0: Eastern Conference leaders cruise
03:12 Hazard unfazed by comparisons to ´leaders´ Messi, Ronaldo
01:54 Zidane hails ´extraordinary´ Buffon
00:41 Wenger to give away FA Cup medal if Arsenal beat Chelsea
00:33 Conte eyes Chelsea extension to reward Abramovich faith
00:30 Gerrard to take on Man Utd again in Carrick´s testimonial
00:00 Bernardo hoping to learn Silva service from Manchester City star namesake

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
11 Cagliari 38 -21 47
12 Sassuolo 38 -5 46
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -44 18

Facebook