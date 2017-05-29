Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury

Roma have announced Emerson Palmieri will require surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury on the last day of the Serie A season.
Defender Palmieri went down in the first half of Roma's 3-2 win over Genoa in Francesco Totti's farewell appearance for the club and left the field on a stretcher.
The Brazil-born 22-year-old had been named in a young Italy squad by Gianpiero Ventura for an upcoming friendly against San Marino, recieving his first international call.
"Emerson Palmieri was subjected to instrumental tests that have highlighted the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee," a Roma statement read.
Rottura del legamento crociato per Emerson Palmieri.— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 28, 2017
La nota medica https://t.co/jUcq7M8DUP#ASRoma #RomaGenoa pic.twitter.com/wHw4Poapue
"Tomorrow [Tuesday], Emerson will undergo arthroscopic surgery for ligament reconstruction."
