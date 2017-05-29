Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack

Marc Bartra has revealed he feared for his career in the moments following the attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of their Champions League clash with Monaco in April.
Former Barcelona defender Bartra was the only player significantly injured in the three explosions that damaged the vehicle and he later underwent surgery on his right wrist.
But the 26-year-old, who returned to action against Werder Bremen on the final day of the Bundesliga season, has now said that he initially thought the incident could force him into an early retirement as he was trapped in his seat.
"When the attack happened, I thought I would never be able to play again," Bartra told Kicker after Dortmund's DFB-Pokal final win against Eintracht Frankfurt. "I could not move in the first five or 10 minutes and I could not hear anything.
"When the doctor told me after the surgery that everything was going well and I was going to be able to play again in a month, that was indescribable and the most beautiful news.
"I feel stronger today than ever before. I was very sad that such a thing could happen - it was a few damn difficult weeks - but now we can all enjoy this victory."
DANKE! @BVB pic.twitter.com/85BCnnWOkx
— Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) May 28, 2017
Bartra also took the opportunity to give his backing to coach Thomas Tuchel, who could leave Signal Iduna Park after a reported disagreement with the board despite securing silverware and a Champions League place.
"We might not have been so consistent in the Bundesliga, but we played well in the Champions League and won the cup," he added.
"I can only use good words about Thomas Tuchel. Thanks to him I could play at a high level. I think he did a good job in general."
