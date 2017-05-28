Totti: I´m not ready to say it´s over

Francesco Totti suggested he could postpone his retirement and carry on playing after hinting at "a new adventure" during an emotional farewell following his final Roma appearance.
The club icon came off the bench to help Roma record a dramatic 3-2 home win against Genoa in the last game of the Serie A season, securing second spot and automatic Champions League qualification at Napoli's expense.
Totti was expected to take up a non-playing role at Roma after it was confirmed he would not sign a new deal, but in an poignant speech at Stadio Olimpico he implied he might have changed his mind.
"I like to think of my career as a fairytale to tell - and this is the worst part," Totti said. "Now it really is over.
"I take off my shirt for the last time. I will fold it nicely, even if I have to admit I'm not ready to say it's over and maybe I never will be.
"Sorry if during this period I didn't give interviews or clarified my thoughts, but it's not easy to switch that light off. Now I am afraid. It's not the same fear you have in front of the goal when you need to score a penalty. This time I cannot see through the holes in the net what lies beyond.
"So allow me to be a little afraid. This time I am the one who needs you and your warmth. What you've always shown me. With your affection, I will certainly be able to turn the page and throw myself into a new adventure."
forever.#TottiDay #ThanksTotti #Totti #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/yuZLktBFBs— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 28, 2017
Totti ends his Roma career having played 47,098 minutes in Serie A, the equivalent of 32 days and 17 hours, and he reminisced about his sole Serie A title in 2001.
"It is impossible to sum up 28 years in a few sentences," Totti said. "I'd like to do so with a song or poem, but I can't write any.
"Over the years, I've tried to express myself through my feet, which have made everything simpler for me ever since I was a child. Speaking of childhood, can you guess what my favourite toy was? A football, of course! And it still is today.
"At some point in life, you grow up – that's what I've been told and that's what time has decided. Damned time.
For the 786th and final time...— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 28, 2017
It has been a privilege to witness.#ASRoma #ThanksTotti #TottiDay #Totti pic.twitter.com/RtpRvLy3L2
"Back on June 17 2001, we all wanted time to pass a little more quickly. We couldn't wait to hear the referee blow the final whistle. I still get goose bumps now when I think back to it.
"Today, time has come to tap me on the shoulder and say: 'We have to grow up. As of tomorrow, you'll be an adult. Take off those shorts and boots because starting today, you are a man. You can no longer enjoy the smell of the grass, the sun on your face as you bear down on the opposition’s goal, the adrenaline consuming you, the joy of celebrating.'
"Over the past few months, I've asked myself why I'm being awoken from this dream. Imagine you're a child having a good dream… and your mother wakes you up to go to school. You want to keep dreaming… you try to slip back into the dream but you never can.
"This time, it's not a dream, but reality. And I can no longer slip back in."
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli
|Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Wolfsburg 1 (0-2 agg): Vieirinha seals Bundesliga survival
|Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or for current form, not past achievements - Chiellini
|I hope he calls it a day - Adams urges Wenger not to spoil Arsenal reign
|Allegri not worried by Juve final record
|Another promotion campaign daunting for defeated Stam
|The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League
|The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona
|Managing egos, sorting the defence and playing the Barca way - Valverde´s Camp Nou challenges
|Valverde named new Barcelona boss
|Huddersfield Town 0 Reading 0 (aet, 4-3 pens): Ward the hero as Wagner´s men go up
|Chiellini: Juve better than 2015 Champions League final loss
|Strootman signs new five-year Roma deal
|Pellegrino leaves Alaves after Copa final defeat
|Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell
|BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022
|Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack
|Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus
|Calm down - Mendy cools talk of City move with Paris video
|AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma
|Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager
|Coman pondered Bayern exit
|Four fans die after stampede ahead of Honduran final
|Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
|Moses is not a cheat - Conte
|MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
|Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
|Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
|I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
|Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
|Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
|This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
|Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival
|Lorient 0 Troyes 0 (1-2 agg): Goalless draw sees visitors promoted to Ligue 1
|Dzeko´s 29 goals claim Serie A Capocannoniere
|Inter 5 Udinese 2: Perisic stars in crushing victory
|Ausilio confirms Manchester United interest in Perisic
|Totti: I´m not ready to say it´s over
|Totti is not normal - De Rossi emotional after Roma icon´s farewell
|Twenty-five seasons, 307 goals, one incredible legacy – the numbers behind Totti´s remarkable career
|Sampdoria 2 Napoli 4: Comprehensive win not enough to snatch second place
|Roma 3 Genoa 2: Perotti seals Champions League berth in dream farewell for Totti
|Leave him alone! - Montella shrugs off Donnarumma error
|I didn´t want to leave Real Madrid - Ronaldo
|The offside rule is crazy - Cahill hits out at Sanchez FA Cup goal
|I think Rooney wants to leave Manchester United, says Robson
|Cagliari 2 AC Milan 1: Pisacane late show seals fitting Stadio Sant´Elia farewell
|Inter announce Palacio departure
|Courtois ready to sign new Chelsea contract
|Everyone wrote me off - Critics inspired Mertesacker before Arsenal triumph
|Emery never feared the sack at PSG
|Barcelona future not in my hands – Paco Alcacer
|Varane wants to see Mbappe alongside history-maker Ronaldo
|Iniesta: I needed Busquets´ help to lift the Copa del Rey trophy!
|Man United capable of anything - Lingard eyes glory next season
|Freiburg´s Grifo signs Borussia Monchengladbach deal
|Verratti expects to be at PSG next season amid Barcelona rumours
|Coquelin: FA Cup win was for Wenger and we want him to stay
|Ibrahimovic wanted by ´many clubs´, but he´ll stay in Europe - Raiola
|Matuidi unsure about PSG future amid Man United links
|Al-Khelaifi certain Emery will stay at PSG
|MLS Review: Galaxy win Clasico, Sporting KC beaten
|He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico hint at Griezmann stay
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Luis Enrique hails ´extraterrestrial´ Messi
|Every player wants to play more – Fabregas cagey on Chelsea future after final omission
|Tuchel hopes to continue as Borussia Dortmund boss
|Kompany adamant Stones ´has everything´
|People talk too much about China - Costa would only leave Chelsea for Atletico
|Conte clear-headed for close season after Chelsea´s Wembley woe