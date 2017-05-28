Leave him alone! - Montella shrugs off Donnarumma error

Gianluigi Donnarumma's mistake against Cagliari on Sunday was played down by coach Vincenzo Montella as transfer speculation continues to surround the goalkeeper.
Agent Mino Raiola suggested Donnarumma was open to discussing a new deal at San Siro, with his current deal set to expire in 2018, amid reports Milan could force the teenager to see out his contract in the reserves.
Donnarumma fumbled Joao Pedro's stoppage-time free-kick in the last game of the season, allowing defender Fabio Pisacane to tap home the winner in a 2-1 victory for Cagliari, but Montella defended his goalkeeper.
"Let's leave him alone, sometimes we are forced to make mistakes," Montella said. "These things happen.
"I won't comment on Raiola's words. Everyone does his own job, he is not the one to whom I need to explain my words.
"Apart from today, it has been a very positive season. We have given many players a better value. We have returned to Europe and lifted a trophy, so it was a positive season."
Full Time / Fischio Finale #CagliariMilan 2-1— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 28, 2017
72' @G_Lapadula pic.twitter.com/QYZMbLyp3H
Speaking ahead of the Cagliari game, Milan's chief executive Marco Fassone said he believes Donnarumma will stay at the club, despite Manchester City's Pep Guardiola recently lavishing praise on the 18-year-old.
"Mino Raiola is one of the best agents, so I wouldn't criticise what he does," Fassone told Mediaset Premium. "Gigio is a pillar for us to build the team around next season. We told him that and we told his agent.
"We are clarifying the situation. When I look at Donnarumma, I see in his eyes the desire to remain. What we cannot do is wait around. We need to give Montella his squad, we want to know if we've got a goalkeeper coming to the end of his contract or not.
"Our timeframe is rather shorter than Raiola would like. I am sure we'll find a solution, but at the moment there are no meetings planned.
He added: "Leaving Donnarumma in the stands for a year? No club would do such a thing. We don't want a goalkeeper whose contract is running down. We'll make our evaluations and we need a Plan B in case things don't go the way we want.
"It's a plan we have not yet fully developed, because we are convinced our project is ideal for Gigio. We are ready to make sacrifices for him, but if the response is not positive, then we'll look to Plan B."
Read Coach @VMontella's words to @MilanTV after #CagliariMilan https://t.co/HTjDESJ5ft— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 28, 2017
Montella's future is also unclear with Milan's new owner Chinese businessman Yonghong Li reportedly considering a change in the dugout, but the coach shrugged off the continued speculation about his position.
"I am calm. I trust the management and I don't have anxiety," Montella said. "I'll give my technical assessments, I am in constant contacts with [sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli, we have a great relationship.
"We are considering the potential departing players and who could arrive at Milan. We had a zero cost transfer market, we didn't spend any money in January. Now the market operations will be done. The ownership have great ideas and great will to construct a better team."
|Strootman: Totti could play for another five years
|Saul: United target Griezmann important but no one is above Atletico
|Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract
|Iniesta refuses to commit to Barcelona
|Higuain: I have affection for Real Madrid rival Ramos
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ain hit six against Esteghlal as Al-Ahli defeat Al-Ahli
|Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Wolfsburg 1 (0-2 agg): Vieirinha seals Bundesliga survival
|Buffon deserves Ballon d´Or for current form, not past achievements - Chiellini
|I hope he calls it a day - Adams urges Wenger not to spoil Arsenal reign
|Allegri not worried by Juve final record
|Another promotion campaign daunting for defeated Stam
|The pundits wrote us off - Wagner hails Huddersfield´s fairytale promotion to Premier League
|The night Valverde embarrassed Barcelona
|Managing egos, sorting the defence and playing the Barca way - Valverde´s Camp Nou challenges
|Valverde named new Barcelona boss
|Huddersfield Town 0 Reading 0 (aet, 4-3 pens): Ward the hero as Wagner´s men go up
|Chiellini: Juve better than 2015 Champions League final loss
|Strootman signs new five-year Roma deal
|Pellegrino leaves Alaves after Copa final defeat
|Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell
|BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022
|Bartra feared for his career after Dortmund bus attack
|Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus
|Calm down - Mendy cools talk of City move with Paris video
|AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma
|Terry eyes Wembley return as a manager
|Coman pondered Bayern exit
|Four fans die after stampede ahead of Honduran final
|Mijatovic magic, Zidane heartache - Real Madrid and Juventus´ 1998 Champions League final
|Moses is not a cheat - Conte
|MLS Review: Atlanta too good for New York City, Dallas draw
|Totti could´ve played for any big club – Ramos hails Roma great
|Wenger: FA Cup win my presentation for new deal
|I´m crazy about returning to Spain – Nolito eyes City exit
|Roma defender Emerson suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
|Zenit sack Lucescu after missing out on Champions League
|This was probably my last game for Benfica - Ederson hints at Man City move
|Empoli relegated as Crotone beat Lazio to secure Serie A survival
|Lorient 0 Troyes 0 (1-2 agg): Goalless draw sees visitors promoted to Ligue 1
|Dzeko´s 29 goals claim Serie A Capocannoniere
|Inter 5 Udinese 2: Perisic stars in crushing victory
|Ausilio confirms Manchester United interest in Perisic
|Totti: I´m not ready to say it´s over
|Totti is not normal - De Rossi emotional after Roma icon´s farewell
|Twenty-five seasons, 307 goals, one incredible legacy – the numbers behind Totti´s remarkable career
|Sampdoria 2 Napoli 4: Comprehensive win not enough to snatch second place
|Roma 3 Genoa 2: Perotti seals Champions League berth in dream farewell for Totti
|Leave him alone! - Montella shrugs off Donnarumma error
|I didn´t want to leave Real Madrid - Ronaldo
|The offside rule is crazy - Cahill hits out at Sanchez FA Cup goal
|I think Rooney wants to leave Manchester United, says Robson
|Cagliari 2 AC Milan 1: Pisacane late show seals fitting Stadio Sant´Elia farewell
|Inter announce Palacio departure
|Courtois ready to sign new Chelsea contract
|Everyone wrote me off - Critics inspired Mertesacker before Arsenal triumph
|Emery never feared the sack at PSG
|Barcelona future not in my hands – Paco Alcacer
|Varane wants to see Mbappe alongside history-maker Ronaldo
|Iniesta: I needed Busquets´ help to lift the Copa del Rey trophy!
|Man United capable of anything - Lingard eyes glory next season
|Freiburg´s Grifo signs Borussia Monchengladbach deal
|Verratti expects to be at PSG next season amid Barcelona rumours
|Coquelin: FA Cup win was for Wenger and we want him to stay
|Ibrahimovic wanted by ´many clubs´, but he´ll stay in Europe - Raiola
|Matuidi unsure about PSG future amid Man United links
|Al-Khelaifi certain Emery will stay at PSG
|MLS Review: Galaxy win Clasico, Sporting KC beaten
|He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico hint at Griezmann stay
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Mexico 1 Croatia 2: Hernandez breaks record in surprise loss
|Luis Enrique hails ´extraterrestrial´ Messi
|Every player wants to play more – Fabregas cagey on Chelsea future after final omission
|Tuchel hopes to continue as Borussia Dortmund boss
|Kompany adamant Stones ´has everything´
|People talk too much about China - Costa would only leave Chelsea for Atletico
|Conte clear-headed for close season after Chelsea´s Wembley woe