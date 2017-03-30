WATCH: World Cup question baffles Schweinsteiger at Chicago presentation

Bastian Schweinsteiger's presentation at Chicago Fire saw the former Manchester United midfielder have to deal with a baffling line of questioning.

The ex-Germany international was bizarrely asked by an American journalist whether he could win the World Cup with the MLS club.

A journalist asked the 2014 World Cup winner: "With your addition to this team is it a fair expectation to see a clear pathway towards a World Cup competition coming out of Chicago?"

Schweinsteiger understandably appeared a little confused and asked for clarification from head coach Veljko Paunovic, who suggested the reporter had meant the Club World Cup.

The reporter tried again, saying: "Let me rephrase. Do you expect that now you are here, Bastian, that the World Cup goal for Chicago Fire is a realistic expectation?"

At that point there was little Schweinsteiger could do but burst out laughing.

Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez was then forced to explain to the journalist that his side did not compete for the World Cup and asked Schweinsteiger to answer a question on their chances of winning the MLS Cup instead.

Watch the video here: