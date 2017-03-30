Ozil ´paying the price´ at Arsenal, says Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil is paying the price for being a high-profile player amid Arsenal's slump and agrees he is receiving too much criticism.
Arsenal have lost six of their last nine matches in all competitions going into Sunday's pivotal home Premier League game against Manchester City.
Ozil is in line to make his first Gunners appearance in three weeks against City after recovering from a hamstring injury.
In the build-up to the return of the Premier League the Germany international has spoken out to say he felt unfairly criticised in the wake of the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
Wenger thinks the 28-year-old – who is out of contract in 2018 and was this week linked with a shock move to Manchester United – is a victim of being too highly scrutinised for every bad game he plays, but feels being in the spotlight can also be positive.
"It is a price to pay when you are a big player, sometimes you are unfairly treated," Wenger said of Ozil ahead of the crucial clash with City.
"I think sometimes you are unfairly treated in both ways. When it goes well people go higher in praising you than they should and when it doesn't you get more stick than you deserve.
"What is at stake for us is how do we respond to a mentally disappointing period? How can we focus and stick together now?
"We come out of a difficult period and we play at home in a big game. It is a big opportunity for us to bounce back.
"It is two teams that have the best numbers in the final third of the league so that promises to be a very positive attacking game. Both teams will attack, they go for it, we go for it so it should be a positive game.
"We have two games in hand [on Liverpool in fourth]. The games are coming thick and fast - our season will be decided by the next two months.
"We had a deficit against West Brom and I agree that something was missing there. Our future will be decided by our mental qualities."
Boss, how's @MesutOzil1088 ?— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 30, 2017
“He’s in contention to start again - he played 20 minutes with @DFB_Team_EN and has come back focused" pic.twitter.com/E6PWogkNrb
Wenger spoke of his respect for opposite number Pep Guardiola and acknowledged Arsenal do need to strengthen their squad at the end of the season, even if their current group is full of talent.
"I respect him as a manager," said the 67-year-old, whose side are sixth, seven points behind City in third. "He has had an exceptional career.
"It is a strange season because we played 20 games unbeaten, our offensive numbers are very good but I cannot sit here and say we have no flaws and no weaknesses in our team because we have – the results are there.
"There is a very, very strong base but the team needs to be strengthened of course."
|Dahoud to join Borussia Dortmund on five-year deal
|Ozil ´paying the price´ at Arsenal, says Wenger
|Neuer undergoes foot operation
|Cazorla´s season is over for Arsenal
|Wenger ´clear in his mind´ over Arsenal future
|There is only one team in London! – Wenger not worried about Sanchez to Chelsea talk
|Iwobi: I tried to recruit Iheanacho for Arsenal
|WATCH: World Cup question baffles Schweinsteiger at Chicago presentation
|WATCH: World Cup question baffles Schweinsteiger at Chicago presentation
|Mourinho: I would be happy for Ibrahimovic if he leaves
|World´s best player still humble – Fabregas praises modest Messi
|Mourinho: Coaching Brazil would be exciting
|Koeman tells Lukaku to stay another season
|Signing Neymar is impossible – Mourinho
|Claudio Tapia elected new AFA president
|MLS move invigorates Schweinsteiger: I have a lot more to give
|Messi protests ban as he claims insults were ´to the air´
|Schweinsteiger did not get chance to say a ´proper goodbye´ at United
|Sanchez seeks London stay and hopes to see out Arsenal contract
|My kids are settled in London, says in-demand Hazard
|Angry Mourinho says international friendlies ´do not make sense´
|Lahm: Blame Dortmund, not Bayern, for uncompetitive title race
|I am not at Real Madrid´s level - Coentrao acknowledges poor form
|Dortmund teenager Mor dreaming of Madrid move
|Tottenham will not be rushed into White Hart Lane departure
|Roma´s De Rossi a doubt for Coppa semi-final after injury with Italy
|Arsenal striker Lucas Perez: I think Wenger is staying
|Paul Pogba set to miss West Brom clash
|I want to stay here forever - Inter fan Icardi eyeing silverware at San Siro
|Lamela ruled out for rest of the season
|Mourinho ´desperate´ to bring title to Manchester United
|Unless Real Madrid call, Nagelsmann will stay at Hoffenheim
|Messi should have covered his mouth, says Valdano
|Lloris could play for Europe´s elite - Barthez
|Why always me? Ozil claims he´s the Arsenal scapegoat
|Scholes: Only Lyon can stop United winning Europa League
|Croatia confirm ACL injury for Juve´s Pjaca
|Cristiano Ronaldo Airport arrives as bizarre bust is unveiled at ceremony
|Willian wary of Brazil hype
|Barcelona blow as Arda will miss Sevilla and Juventus games
|Lukaku has a plan and you cannot stop him, admits Bolasie
|Scholes defends ´brave´ Pogba after criticism
|More surprised than bitter, Ranieri reveals shock at Leicester sacking
|Ozil would consider Bundesliga return
|Real Madrid target Mbappe: I still have a lot to learn
|Barca express ´surprise and indignation´ at ´disproportionate´ Messi ban
|We are talking - Ibrahimovic hints at Manchester United extension
|Pique labels Messi ban "an outrage"
|Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
|Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
|Brazil qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia
|Peru 2 Uruguay 1: Hosts heap more misery on Suarez and Co.
|Panama 1 United States 1: Dempsey nets in hard-fought draw
|Vidal: Chile could have won 7-1 if not for my missed chances
|Peru 2 Uruguay 1: Hosts heap more misery on Suarez and Co.
|Panama 1 United States 1: Dempsey nets in hard-fought draw
|Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite´s men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
|Mbappe: Real Madrid are a great team
|Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite's men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
|Bauza laments Messi absence as Argentina boss remains defiant
|Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
|Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country´s joint-top goalscorer
|Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
|Provocative Pique will sell newspapers but won´t change Real Madrid – Ramos
|Pique: Barca´s PSG comeback? Madrid won Champions League with offside goal
|Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country's joint-top goalscorer
|Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina
|Proud Donnarumma savours Buffon advice
|Lopetegui delighted as Spain beat ´one of the best´ in France
|Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill
|Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
|Santos unimpressed with Portugal defence in Sweden collapse
|Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman's men leapfrog Argentina
|Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura
|Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
|USA international Lletget out for six months
|Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
|Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
|Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
|Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
|Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
|Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
|Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
|With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
|Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
|Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
|Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
|Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
|Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
|Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
|Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
|AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
|Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
|Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
|Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
|Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
|Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
|In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal